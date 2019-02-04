World of Wheels showcases cool rides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Car guys don’t really need a good reason to buy a cool-looking car to restore.

Take Sean Ulanowicz of Blawnox, for example, show chairman of the 58th Annual MaxMotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA.

He and his family, especially his dad, Bob Ulanowicz, 81, of O’Hara, have been involved with the annual custom car extravaganza for 20 years at its current location, David Lawrence Convention Center, and previous sites at the former Hunt Armory in Oakland and the Civic Arena.

“My family has always been into street rods, hot rods, customs and a few muscle cars,” he says. “When you’re involved in cars, there is always a project in the works. My dad and I just picked up a 1948 Riley basket case.”

A “basket case,” he explains, is a car that has been completely disassembled — and then the project stalls and the car ends up being sold in boxes and baskets of parts.

“So we’re going to build it, don’t know the first thing about it and had never heard of one before,” he says, “but that’s half the fun!”

Customizing daily drivers

Even young people in their 20s are getting involved in buying project cars, he says — although they are more into customizing their daily drivers and then taking them to show.

“Twenty years ago, show cars were show cars or limited-use vehicles and those owners had another car they drove every day,” he points out.

There will be plenty of cars to view at World of Wheels, including some 400 classic cars and hot rods on display.

“The draw of this show is the constant changes and innovation that the industry and car owners develop,” the show chairman says. “When you think that there can’t be any innovations left to discover, someone comes up with one or modifies a vehicle that no one thought would be cool to build.”

The show’s title sponsor, MaxMotive of Fox Chapel, will be bringing a 1948 Ford cab over pickup that was built into a suburban.

“It is so over-the-top and massive, but oh so cool,” he says.

Also on display will be the original TV series “Starsky and Hutch” Ford Torino and several cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies.

NASCAR racing legend

Featured entertainment will include WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, NASCAR racing legend Tony Stewart and Dave Kindig, custom car restorer from the TV show, “Bitchin’ Rides” on Velocity network.

John Schneider, who played “ Bo Duke” on the 1979-85 TV series, “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will meet with fans Feb. 10 and talk about his latest projects, including his work as a musician, actor and filmmaker.

He starred on TV’s “Dancing With the Stars” last fall with partner pro Emma Slater and sang his newest song, “Walk a Mile in My Shoes,” during the final show of the season. He has concert dates lined up through spring, including a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Duke Boys’ 1969 Dodge Charger on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “General Lee,” is one of the most iconic classic TV cars. The show’s cast is celebrating the series’ 40th anniversary this year.

Schneider says he likes talking to “car show people” at events such as World of Wheels.

“I’ve always been a car lover,” he says. “When you look at amazing, beautiful cars that represent thousands of hours of people sharing an experience — a dad and son, a son and a grandfather — they’re special people.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review staff writer.