Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Prime Stage Theatre plans auditions for March talent showcase

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, 11:24 a.m.
Prime Stage Theatre will hold auditions on Feb. 10 for “15 Minutes of Fame,” a talent showcase scheduled for March 11. Shown are actors in a 2013 Prime Stage production of “The Great Gatsby,” (from left) Ryan Kearney, Alexis Cash, Sean Patrick Sears, Julia Warner, Katie Oxman and Andrew Swackhamer.
Prime Stage Theatre will hold auditions on Feb. 10 for “15 Minutes of Fame,” a talent showcase scheduled for March 11. Shown are actors in a 2013 Prime Stage production of “The Great Gatsby,” (from left) Ryan Kearney, Alexis Cash, Sean Patrick Sears, Julia Warner, Katie Oxman and Andrew Swackhamer.

Prime Stage Theatre will hold auditions from 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10 for “15 Minutes of Fame,” a talent showcase with a celebrity emcee scheduled for March 11.

Auditions will take place in the Prime Stage Studio, 840 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh.

A panel of Pittsburgh theater and music professionals will select singers and actors in age groups 5-14, 15-18 and 19 and older to perform in the showcase.

The showcase will begin at 7 p.m. March 11 on the set of Prime Stage’s “In the Time of the Butterflies,” which runs March 8–17 at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

To secure an audition spot, performers should email auditions@primestage.com. The request should include full name, email address, phone number and preferred audition time.

Time preferences will be accommodated when possible.

Details: primestage.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me