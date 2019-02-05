Prime Stage Theatre plans auditions for March talent showcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prime Stage Theatre will hold auditions from 3:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10 for “15 Minutes of Fame,” a talent showcase with a celebrity emcee scheduled for March 11.

Auditions will take place in the Prime Stage Studio, 840 Saw Mill Run Blvd., Pittsburgh.

A panel of Pittsburgh theater and music professionals will select singers and actors in age groups 5-14, 15-18 and 19 and older to perform in the showcase.

The showcase will begin at 7 p.m. March 11 on the set of Prime Stage’s “In the Time of the Butterflies,” which runs March 8–17 at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

To secure an audition spot, performers should email auditions@primestage.com. The request should include full name, email address, phone number and preferred audition time.

Time preferences will be accommodated when possible.

Details: primestage.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.