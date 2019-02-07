Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Monster Jam roars into PPG Paints Arena

Candy Williams | Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Kayla Blood is behind the wheel of a new ride for 2019.

The Monster Jam veteran from Lafayette, La., has been recruited for the Soldier Fortune team, the first woman to drive a Monster truck with the prestigious group.

She moved to Soldier Fortune on the Triple Threat Series Central, starting with the season opener at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 5-6, where she took the lead in the series.

“This is a big honor to be driving Soldier Fortune and representing the men and women who have served our country,” Blood said. “Being selected as the first female to drive Soldier Fortune means I just need to keep doing what I am doing.”

Fans will have a chance to see her in action at Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Feb. 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena.

Seven different competitions are held, each testing the versatility of the drivers in Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. They can earn points in Racing and Freestyle events. The point leader earns an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.

Competition trailblazer

Blood says when she started competing, there were only 10 women in the Monster Jam competition.

“Now there are at least 15 to 20, either contracted or independent,” she says. “We’re all very competitive.”

Before joining Monster Jam, she served with the Louisiana National Guard, assigned to Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La., from 2009-2014, where her duties included post guard as an MP and administrative duties on the base.

She started competing in Monster Jam in 2016, as a member of the El Toro Loco driving team. In her 62 events in 2018, she has recorded nine event championships with nine Freestyle wins.

Her husband, Blake Granger, also competes in Monster truck competitions, although he’s in the East coast division and she is in central, so they don’t compete against each other.

The couple has one son, Austin, 6, who his mom says has been to Monster Jam, but usually he’s with his grandma or another caregiver if they have an event.

“We’re both passionate about what we do – but we want what’s best for our little boy,” Blood says. “He’s getting to the age where he loves all of it and it’s cool to see him in the stands watching me.”

In fact, one of her pre-show rituals revolves around her son.

“When I get in to my truck and strap in before a show, I have so many emotions running through me, so saying a prayer and thinking about my little boy and what I can do to make him proud calms me down, humbles me and keeps me grounded,” she says.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Kayla Blood behind the wheel of her Soldier Fortune Monster truck. She will be competing at Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Feb. 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
Used with Permission from Feld Entertainment
Kayla Blood behind the wheel of her Soldier Fortune Monster truck. She will be competing at Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Feb. 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
Kayla Blood will be competing in her Soldier Fortune Monster truck at Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.
Used with Permission from Feld Entertainment
Kayla Blood will be competing in her Soldier Fortune Monster truck at Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me