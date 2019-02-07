Entertainment planner: Feb. 7-20
Updated 3 hours ago
Thursday Feb. 7
“The Art of Love,” 18-artist exhibition, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Feb. 28. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
“Funicello’s Birthday,” Cabaret Theatre production, Olde Main Building, Latrobe. Through Feb. 16. 724-527-7775
“Run for Your Wife,” Greensburg Civic Theatre production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Feb. 9. 724-836-8000 or gctheatre.org
Friday Feb. 8
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“Distilled,” members exhibition, Pittsburgh Filmmakers/Pittsburgh Center for the Arts Galleries, Shadyside. Through April 28. 412-361-0873 or pfpca.org
“Rhythm of Love,” Hewlett-Anderson Band, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. Also Feb. 9. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Saturday Feb. 9
Rick Gilbert, Lounge at LeMont, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 15. 412-431-3100 or lemontpittsburgh.com
Tuesday Feb. 12
Tesla, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Wednesday Feb. 13
B — The Underwater Bubble Show, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Thursday Feb. 14
“A Chorus Line,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through Feb. 17. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
“Damn Yankees,” Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Feb. 17. stvincent.edu
Jim Brickman, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tommy James and the Shondells, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday Feb. 15
Demetri Martin, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
“The Double-Threat Trio,” Pittsburgh CLO production, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. Through April 28. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
“Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad,” Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Pittsburgh. 412-926-2488 or themendelssohn.org
Rodger Montgomery and Miss Freddye’s blues bands, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2019, Christian music tour headlined by Newsboys United, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Saturday Feb. 16
“C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Da Vinci The Exhibition,” Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 2. 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
“Heart Strings,” Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Over-21 comedy show, Westmoreland County parks and trails benefit, Colton Hall, Claridge. 724-830-3952 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4872 or pyso.org
Sunday Feb. 17
Marty Friedman, Crafthouse Stage and Grill, Baldwin. 412-653-2695 or crafthousepgh.com
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Tuesday Feb. 19
Bob Mould, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Wednesday Feb. 20
“The Phantom of the Opera,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 3. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.