Entertainment planner: Feb. 14-27
Updated 8 hours ago
Thursday Feb. 14
“A Chorus Line,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through Feb. 17. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
“Damn Yankees,” Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Feb. 17. stvincent.edu
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra , Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Jim Brickman, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Picture This at the Library: Tami Krusper and Mary Yeager,” Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Greensburg. Through April 4. 724-837-5620 or ghal.org
Friday Feb. 15
Demetri Martin, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
El Ten Eleven, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2019, Christian music tour headlined by Newsboys United, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Saturday Feb. 16
Amici Musicae Choir And Orchestra of Leipzig , Shadyside Presbyterian Church. 412-682-4300 or shadysidepres.org
Hailey Knox, Smiling Moose, Pittsburgh. 412-431-4668 or smiling-moose.com
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra with violinist Chee-Yun, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Sunday Feb. 17
Cafe Art, Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
“Flight School The Musical,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 20-24 at area schools. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Joy Ike, GalleriE CHIZ, Shadyside. 412-441-6005 or galleriechiz.com
Masters of Illusion, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Music of Pennsylvania and Minnesota,” organists John Salveson and Jeffrey Patry, First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. 724-832-0150 or firstpresbyteriangreensburg.com
Tuesday Feb. 19
The Suffers, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Wednesday Feb. 20
“The Gun Show,” Quantum Theatre production, CCAC Allegheny Campus, Pittsburgh North Side. Through Feb. 24. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com
“The Phantom of the Opera,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 3. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday Feb. 22
America, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Jimmy and the Frogmen, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-838-2040 or moondogs.us
“A Night at the Oscars: Hollywood Epics,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 24. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Summertime Somewhere,” over-21 event, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Stage Right production, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Through Feb. 24. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Saturday Feb. 23
Party at the Palace Vegas Style, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Paul Taylor Dance Company, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustrts.org
Sunday Feb. 24
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Tuesday Feb. 26
Ina Garten, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Wednesday Feb. 27
Switchfoot, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.