Entertainment planner: Feb. 14-27

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Thursday Feb. 14

“A Chorus Line,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through Feb. 17. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

“Damn Yankees,” Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Feb. 17. stvincent.edu

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra , Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Jim Brickman, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Picture This at the Library: Tami Krusper and Mary Yeager,” Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Greensburg. Through April 4. 724-837-5620 or ghal.org

Friday Feb. 15

Demetri Martin, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

El Ten Eleven, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2019, Christian music tour headlined by Newsboys United, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Saturday Feb. 16

Amici Musicae Choir And Orchestra of Leipzig , Shadyside Presbyterian Church. 412-682-4300 or shadysidepres.org

Hailey Knox, Smiling Moose, Pittsburgh. 412-431-4668 or smiling-moose.com

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra with violinist Chee-Yun, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Sunday Feb. 17

Cafe Art, Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

“Flight School The Musical,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 20-24 at area schools. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Joy Ike, GalleriE CHIZ, Shadyside. 412-441-6005 or galleriechiz.com

Masters of Illusion, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Music of Pennsylvania and Minnesota,” organists John Salveson and Jeffrey Patry, First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. 724-832-0150 or firstpresbyteriangreensburg.com

Tuesday Feb. 19

The Suffers, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Wednesday Feb. 20

“The Gun Show,” Quantum Theatre production, CCAC Allegheny Campus, Pittsburgh North Side. Through Feb. 24. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

“The Phantom of the Opera,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 3. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday Feb. 22

America, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Jimmy and the Frogmen, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-838-2040 or moondogs.us

“A Night at the Oscars: Hollywood Epics,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 24. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Summertime Somewhere,” over-21 event, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Stage Right production, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Through Feb. 24. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Saturday Feb. 23

Party at the Palace Vegas Style, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Paul Taylor Dance Company, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustrts.org

Sunday Feb. 24

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Tuesday Feb. 26

Ina Garten, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Wednesday Feb. 27

Switchfoot, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

