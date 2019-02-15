Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pittsburgh Glass Center's tableware gets Architectural Digest shout out

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Architectural Digest named Pittsburgh Glass Center’s Penn + Fairmount tableware as one of the best new product launches at the design industry wholesale market.
Adam Milliron | IronMillStudio
Architectural Digest named Pittsburgh Glass Center’s Penn + Fairmount tableware as one of the best new product launches at the design industry wholesale market.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Glass Center’s line of tableware, Penn + Fairmount , is barely 2 years old.

And for the (at least) second time, it has been singled out and earned high marks from design industry giants.

During the recent NY NOW winter market , it caught the attention of Architectural Digest and was named one of the best new product launches at the design industry wholesale market for home, lifestyle, handmade and gift items.

“Manhattan was abuzz with design activity this weekend as not one but two design fairs took over the West Side (in three locations, no less). Between NY NOW at the Javits Center and Shoppe Object’s dual locations, there was plenty of product to see, from fabric to furniture, ceramics to carpets,” says the magazine post .

Then comes the high praise every designer, maker and artist yearns to hear.

“After walking the halls of both shows, AD PRO’s editors have selected their favorite finds — start speccing now. The Penn + Fairmount Jason Forck Collection is a line of useful and beautiful tableware with a sleek, modern sensibility created by hand at Pittsburgh Glass Center using traditional Venetian techniques. Emerging glass artist Jason Forck and his team have designed distinct silhouettes in a variety of translucent hues,” the article adds.

According to his website , Forck is the glass center’s creative projects and education manager. He has shown his work in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, New York City, Chicago, Louisville and Seattle, among other locations. He has been an artist in residence at Ohio State University, University of Wisconsin Stephens Point, Jacksonville University and Emporia State University, where he received his bachelor’s in fine arts with an emphasis in glass and painting in 2005.

Forck works with a team of five or more artists to produce the tableware. Product proceeds help keep the nonprofit open and support free community programming, according to glass center operators.

The Pittsburgh Glass Center partnered with Monmade , a regional makers’ incubator, to devise these colorful, uniquely shaped tumblers and pitchers, which made their debut at NY NOW.

The glass center credits Monmade with providing advice and mentoring, leading to the product’s debut.

Forck’s work found early success. Shortly after launching in 2017, one of his pitchers was featured in Martha Stewart Living magazine.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me