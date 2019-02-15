Pittsburgh Glass Center's tableware gets Architectural Digest shout out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Glass Center’s line of tableware, Penn + Fairmount , is barely 2 years old.

And for the (at least) second time, it has been singled out and earned high marks from design industry giants.

During the recent NY NOW winter market , it caught the attention of Architectural Digest and was named one of the best new product launches at the design industry wholesale market for home, lifestyle, handmade and gift items.

“Manhattan was abuzz with design activity this weekend as not one but two design fairs took over the West Side (in three locations, no less). Between NY NOW at the Javits Center and Shoppe Object’s dual locations, there was plenty of product to see, from fabric to furniture, ceramics to carpets,” says the magazine post .

Then comes the high praise every designer, maker and artist yearns to hear.

“After walking the halls of both shows, AD PRO’s editors have selected their favorite finds — start speccing now. The Penn + Fairmount Jason Forck Collection is a line of useful and beautiful tableware with a sleek, modern sensibility created by hand at Pittsburgh Glass Center using traditional Venetian techniques. Emerging glass artist Jason Forck and his team have designed distinct silhouettes in a variety of translucent hues,” the article adds.

According to his website , Forck is the glass center’s creative projects and education manager. He has shown his work in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, New York City, Chicago, Louisville and Seattle, among other locations. He has been an artist in residence at Ohio State University, University of Wisconsin Stephens Point, Jacksonville University and Emporia State University, where he received his bachelor’s in fine arts with an emphasis in glass and painting in 2005.

Forck works with a team of five or more artists to produce the tableware. Product proceeds help keep the nonprofit open and support free community programming, according to glass center operators.

The Pittsburgh Glass Center partnered with Monmade , a regional makers’ incubator, to devise these colorful, uniquely shaped tumblers and pitchers, which made their debut at NY NOW.

The glass center credits Monmade with providing advice and mentoring, leading to the product’s debut.

Forck’s work found early success. Shortly after launching in 2017, one of his pitchers was featured in Martha Stewart Living magazine.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.