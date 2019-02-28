Altoona native Jimmy Mowery joins Team Adam on ‘The Voice’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

If you like to feel a connection to the singer you root for on “The Voice,” here’s one with western Pennsylvania roots.

Altoona native Jimmy Mowery went through blind auditions on the Feb. 25 return of the NBC singing competition and ultimately ended up choosing Adam Levine as his coach.

New judge John Legend also vied to become Mowery’s coach after he and Levine, along with fellow judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, offered a lengthy critique of his falsetto version of Charlie Puth’s “Attention” — which maybe was calculated to appeal to Levine and his similar vocal style?

The judges finally agreed that if Mowery used his “chest” voice, rather than his “head” voice, he could be — as Levine put it — “unstoppable.”

Here is Mowery’s bio from “The Voice” web page:

“When Jimmy was born, his father gave up his music career to get a regular job and support the family. Tragically, on Thanksgiving morning when Jimmy was 11, a man broke into their home and shot and killed Jimmy’s father in front of the family. Jimmy decided to pick up the guitar as a way to process the grief and honor his late father. Music took over his life, and in high school, he started a band called Drop Out High that was signed with a record label for a few years. Jimmy now lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Heather, and plays over 200 shows a year.”

It’s a back story worth rooting for, western Pennsylvania connections or not.

