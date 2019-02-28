Brie Larson meets young girl dressed as Captain Marvel at U.K. premiere

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Brie Larson took to the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” Wednesday night in London and shared a moment with a young girl dressed as the super-heroine.

Larson spoke with 8-year-old Illie, who attended the premiere at The Curzon Mayfair with nonprofit organization The Female Lead.

She wore her own Captain Marvel suit and carried around a microphone hoping to interview the stars of the movie.

Larson spoke to the girl, took photos and signed her “Captain Marvel” comic book.

Larson shared an image of the meeting to her Instagram page with the caption, “I did it for you, superstar.”

“Captain Marvel,” which opens in the U.S. on March 8, which coincides with International Women’s Day, is the first movie in the Movie Universe to have a female lead. It’s also co-directed by a woman, Anna Boden.

The movie, a space opera about a jet fighter who becomes Captain Marvel and lands in a war between two alien races fighting on Earth, also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law.

