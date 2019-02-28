Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Brie Larson meets young girl dressed as Captain Marvel at U.K. premiere | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Brie Larson meets young girl dressed as Captain Marvel at U.K. premiere

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, February 28, 2019 1:58 p.m
Getty Images
Brie Larson attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019 in London, England.
Brie Larson with a young fan as she attends the “Captain Marvel” European Gala Premiere held at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019 in London, England.
Brie Larson took to the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” Wednesday night in London and shared a moment with a young girl dressed as the super-heroine.

Larson spoke with 8-year-old Illie, who attended the premiere at The Curzon Mayfair with nonprofit organization The Female Lead.

She wore her own Captain Marvel suit and carried around a microphone hoping to interview the stars of the movie.

Larson spoke to the girl, took photos and signed her “Captain Marvel” comic book.

Larson shared an image of the meeting to her Instagram page with the caption, “I did it for you, superstar.”

I did it for you, superstar

“Captain Marvel,” which opens in the U.S. on March 8, which coincides with International Women’s Day, is the first movie in the Movie Universe to have a female lead. It’s also co-directed by a woman, Anna Boden.

The movie, a space opera about a jet fighter who becomes Captain Marvel and lands in a war between two alien races fighting on Earth, also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: AandE | Movies TV
