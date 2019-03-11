Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Brie Larson surprises moviegoers at 'Captain Marvel' screening in New Jersey
Brie Larson surprises moviegoers at ‘Captain Marvel’ screening in New Jersey

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 11, 2019
Getty
Brie Larson attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019 in London, England.
AP
This image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Brie Larson in a scene from "Captain Marvel." (Disney-Marvel Studios via AP)

CLIFTON, N.J. — Moviegoers in New Jersey got a surprise visit over the weekend from a super-hero.

Actress Brie Larson, star of “Captain Marvel,” appeared at a movie theater Saturday night in Clifton, New Jersey, about 10 miles west of New York.

The North Jersey Record reports theater patrons at the AMC Theater initially didn’t seem to notice Larson, who was dressed in a Captain Marvel sweat suit. But soon her appearance caused a stir, and numerous photos posted online showed her posing with fans and even serving popcorn from a concession stand.

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie became one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman during its historic opening weekend , according to studio estimates Sunday.

