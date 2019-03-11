Brie Larson surprises moviegoers at ‘Captain Marvel’ screening in New Jersey
CLIFTON, N.J. — Moviegoers in New Jersey got a surprise visit over the weekend from a super-hero.
Actress Brie Larson, star of “Captain Marvel,” appeared at a movie theater Saturday night in Clifton, New Jersey, about 10 miles west of New York.
The North Jersey Record reports theater patrons at the AMC Theater initially didn’t seem to notice Larson, who was dressed in a Captain Marvel sweat suit. But soon her appearance caused a stir, and numerous photos posted online showed her posing with fans and even serving popcorn from a concession stand.
Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie became one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman during its historic opening weekend , according to studio estimates Sunday.
