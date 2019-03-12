Butler man takes ‘Naked and Afraid’ on the road

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Butler man, Jon Hart, is channeling Adam, along with several other men and some Eves, wandering the globe sans clothing as survivalists on the current season of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”

Partners, typically a male and a female who meet on the show, will travel to sites including Alaska’s frozen tundra, an alligator-infested swamp in Florida and what Discovery terms an “African Kill Zone.” There, the pairs face stalking by lions, dozens of crocodiles and a herd of 100 elephants, according to the show’s website.

Contestants can bring one item they think might be useful. They are supplied with satchels and maps. Other than that, it’s them against the elements — and whatever else they might encounter.

For 21 days, the nude pairs — with portions of their anatomy digitalized — seek shelter, food and water and try to stay ahead of their fellow survivalists.

This season of “Naked and Afraid” will feature the first threesome challenge and a four-survivalist Battle of the Sexes, as well as the first couple to take on this challenge. Viewers will have to watch to see if their relationship is strengthened or falls apart.

Photos Discovery Channel provided show Hart taking temporary shelter with his partner, Gwen Grimes.

Another shows Hart holding a stick with what looks like a large, black, fuzzy spider. Perhaps he’s found a source (but is it safe) of protein?

Tune in at 8 p.m. Sunday to find out.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .