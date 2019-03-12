Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Butler man takes ‘Naked and Afraid’ on the road | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Butler man takes ‘Naked and Afraid’ on the road

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:38 p.m
869650_web1_gtr-liv-naked1-031219
Discovery Channel
Butler’s Jon Hart consults with partner Gwen Grimes on Discovery’s "Naked and Afraid" television show.
869650_web1_gtr-liv-naked2-031219
Discovery Channel
Jon Hart contemplates a spider on a stick. A “Naked and Afraid” meal?

About an hour ago

A Butler man, Jon Hart, is channeling Adam, along with several other men and some Eves, wandering the globe sans clothing as survivalists on the current season of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”

Partners, typically a male and a female who meet on the show, will travel to sites including Alaska’s frozen tundra, an alligator-infested swamp in Florida and what Discovery terms an “African Kill Zone.” There, the pairs face stalking by lions, dozens of crocodiles and a herd of 100 elephants, according to the show’s website.

Contestants can bring one item they think might be useful. They are supplied with satchels and maps. Other than that, it’s them against the elements — and whatever else they might encounter.

For 21 days, the nude pairs — with portions of their anatomy digitalized — seek shelter, food and water and try to stay ahead of their fellow survivalists.

This season of “Naked and Afraid” will feature the first threesome challenge and a four-survivalist Battle of the Sexes, as well as the first couple to take on this challenge. Viewers will have to watch to see if their relationship is strengthened or falls apart.

Photos Discovery Channel provided show Hart taking temporary shelter with his partner, Gwen Grimes.

Another shows Hart holding a stick with what looks like a large, black, fuzzy spider. Perhaps he’s found a source (but is it safe) of protein?

Tune in at 8 p.m. Sunday to find out.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E | Movies TV
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.