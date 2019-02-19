CNN hires GOP political operative to lead 2020 election coverage

From reactions on the internet, the newest hire from Cable News Network has made a big splash.

The only problem is many believe CNN has gone to the deep end.

Sarah Isgur, former spokeswoman and senior counsel at the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions, is said to be its new political editor and oversee 2020 election coverage. Isgur is set to join the network next month.

CNN’s new political editor, Sarah Isgur, once referred to her future employer as the “Clinton News Network,” and has used false claims and conspiracies to demean Democrats. She’ll coordinate the network’s 2020 coverage on TV and online. https://t.co/e5aqudAv1P — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 19, 2019

Previously, she served as deputy campaign manager for Carly Fiorina during her failed presidential bid. Her LinkedIn page does not list any journalism experience.

She will also appear on air analyzing politics, according to sources, but she will not be covering the Department of Justice.

The hire set off a wave of disenchantment.

But back to Sarah Isgur Flores and CNN for a second: Remember that she *pledged loyalty to Trump* in order to get her last job. But hey, sure, have her coordinate your 2020 coverage, CNN. Sure that'll be fair and not full of empty podiums/free Trump ads. https://t.co/c8mhZzVpSZ — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 19, 2019

pretty dumb for CNN to hire a political editor who has never worked in journalism and has so many conflicts of interest that she can't cover important political stories, but maybe Trump will respect Jim Acosta now I dunno https://t.co/DweNWHCe44 — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) February 19, 2019

CORPORATE

MEDIA

IS

NOT

LIBERAL. NOT

EVEN

CLOSE.#SarahIsgur — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 19, 2019

While it is common for departing administration officials to join cable news networks as analysts or contributors (such as Corey Lewandowski and Jeffrey Lord) it is rare for them to oversee news coverage.

"GOP operative joins CNN" is getting a LOT of criticism, especially from Dems. But love it or hate it, political insiders have been joining newsrooms for decades. The more viewpoints represented in newsrooms, the better. As for the critiques, @CNNPR declined to comment. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 19, 2019

A check of Isgur’s social media citing CNN proves interesting.