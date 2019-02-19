Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
CNN hires GOP political operative to lead 2020 election coverage
CNN hires GOP political operative to lead 2020 election coverage

Bret Gibson
Bret Gibson | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:11 p.m
From reactions on the internet, the newest hire from Cable News Network has made a big splash.

The only problem is many believe CNN has gone to the deep end.

Sarah Isgur, former spokeswoman and senior counsel at the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions, is said to be its new political editor and oversee 2020 election coverage. Isgur is set to join the network next month.

Previously, she served as deputy campaign manager for Carly Fiorina during her failed presidential bid. Her LinkedIn page does not list any journalism experience.

She will also appear on air analyzing politics, according to sources, but she will not be covering the Department of Justice.

The hire set off a wave of disenchantment.

While it is common for departing administration officials to join cable news networks as analysts or contributors (such as Corey Lewandowski and Jeffrey Lord) it is rare for them to oversee news coverage.

A check of Isgur’s social media citing CNN proves interesting.

