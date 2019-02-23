‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin celebrated by Google Doodle

Google’s home page Friday featured the original Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, cuddling a croc.

The legendary Australian outdoorsman’s 57th birthday would have been Feb. 22, (it was also the date of National Wildlife Day this year) so it was doubly appropriate the search engine pay homage by showing the man who coined the expression “Crikey!” as we always remembered him — right at home in the wild.

Google’s latest Google Doodle also shows the animated Irwin exploring the great outdoors, feeding crocs and even kissing a snake.

Steve has been honoured with a #GoogleDoodle! Happy Birthday for tomorrow, to the greatest Wildlife Warrior. We’re so proud @googledownunder pic.twitter.com/MPne0neXWn — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) February 21, 2019

Despite Irwin being etched in our memories for pulling off gutsy antics while displaying fa earless love for crocodiles, Google also remembered him as a family man.

The most memorable and heart-warming of all are the illustrations of Steve with his wife Terri and kids Bindi and Robert.

The last slide made a tear drop

Dang. We won't forget you mate #steveirwin #happybirthdaystevehttps://t.co/RSkuvKsluE — Deveraue (@deveraue) February 22, 2019

Irwin suffered an untimely death in 2006 when a barb from a stingray pierced his heart while he was shooting a documentary off the coast of Australia.

That was a brilliant Steve Irwin tribute, @Google. Well done! pic.twitter.com/sxIu9Rka2w — Jordan De Leon (@jordanthelion_) February 22, 2019

As if the images aren’t convincing enough, don’t be confused by the moniker “Crocodile Hunter.” Irwin was all about wildlife conservation.

He’d devoted his life to protecting, capturing and relocating animals for their own safety.

The Irwin family continues Steve’s life’s work promoting preservation of wildlife.

Happy birthday Steve!

