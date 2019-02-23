Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin celebrated by Google Doodle
‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin celebrated by Google Doodle

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, February 23, 2019 12:32 a.m
Google’s home page Friday featured the original Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, cuddling a croc.

The legendary Australian outdoorsman’s 57th birthday would have been Feb. 22, (it was also the date of National Wildlife Day this year) so it was doubly appropriate the search engine pay homage by showing the man who coined the expression “Crikey!” as we always remembered him — right at home in the wild.

Google’s latest Google Doodle also shows the animated Irwin exploring the great outdoors, feeding crocs and even kissing a snake.

Despite Irwin being etched in our memories for pulling off gutsy antics while displaying fa earless love for crocodiles, Google also remembered him as a family man.

The most memorable and heart-warming of all are the illustrations of Steve with his wife Terri and kids Bindi and Robert.

Irwin suffered an untimely death in 2006 when a barb from a stingray pierced his heart while he was shooting a documentary off the coast of Australia.

As if the images aren’t convincing enough, don’t be confused by the moniker “Crocodile Hunter.” Irwin was all about wildlife conservation.

He’d devoted his life to protecting, capturing and relocating animals for their own safety.

The Irwin family continues Steve’s life’s work promoting preservation of wildlife.

Happy birthday Steve!

Thank you for always being my guiding light. ❤️

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Samson at 412-320-7845, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

