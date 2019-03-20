Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ scripts to be digitally preserved | TribLIVE.com
‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ scripts to be digitally preserved

Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:26 p.m
911245_web1_gtr-carlReinerScripts-032119
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carl Reiner (left, pictured in 2017 with his son Rob Reiner) says “The Dick Van Dyke Show” is the project he’s most most proud of.
911245_web1_911245-d63ff0f0d83a4354bf62cbb282b6bbdf
National Comedy Center via AP
A photo provided by the National Comedy Center shows a page from the script of a “Dick Van Dyke Show” episode from Nov. 21, 1961, called “The Unwelcome Houseguest.”

28 minutes ago

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Hollywood producer Carl Reiner and the National Comedy Center say they’re working together to digitally preserve Reiner’s collection of scripts from the 1960s “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The scripts are full of Reiner’s handwritten changes to the dialogue.

Reiner, who turned 97 on Tuesday, says creating and producing the comedy is the project he’s most proud of. His scripts for all 158 episodes have been stored away since production wrapped in 1966.

The National Comedy Center says it also has acquired production documents and scripts from director John Rich, who directed the first 41 episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and was the original director of “All in the Family.”

The interactive comedy center opened last summer in the western New York city of Jamestown.

