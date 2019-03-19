Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Disney releases full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
News

Disney releases full ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:17 a.m
902484_web1_ptr-toystory4trailer-032019
Disney/Pixar
Woody and Bo Peep in a scene from “Toy Story 4.”

57 minutes ago

Disney released the first full trailer for this summer’s “Toy Story 4.”

The first extended look at the latest installment in the adventures of Woody, Buzz and crew made its debut on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The fourth go-round follows the gang, which is now under the care of Bonnie, having been given to her at the end of “Toy Story 3” by Andy. This time out, Bonnie throws a fork into the mix — literally — with the addition to her toy collection of Forky the spork (Tony Hale). However, he’s not so happy about his life and decides to hit the road, forcing Woody and the gang to go in search of him to make Bonnie happy again.

On the journey, Woody discovers Bo Peep (Annie Potts) in a antique store.

Joining Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Wallace Shawn (Rex), John Ratzenberger (Hamm) and other familiar voices will be carnival animals Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele).

It’s not been revealed who will take over as the voice of Mr. Potato Head from the late Don Rickles.

“Toy Story 4” will be released in theatres June 21.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

