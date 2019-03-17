Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox News pulls episode of Jeanine Pirro's program after hijab remarks
News

Fox News pulls episode of Jeanine Pirro’s program after hijab remarks

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times | Sunday, March 17, 2019
Fox News
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Fox News pulled Saturday’s episode of conservative commentator Jeanine Pirro’s program after publicly admonishing her for on-air comments she made last week about a Muslim congresswoman’s hijab.

“Justice With Judge Jeanine” — which airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. Pacific and is typically the most watched cable news program on the night — was replaced with a repeat airing of the documentary series “Scandalous,” according to the Fox News schedule.

A representative for Fox News did not comment on Pirro’s status or the reason for the programming change. But the switch appears to be related to Pirro’s March 9 comment about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who wears a hijab, a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said in the scripted opening of her March 9 program that dealt with Omar, a popular target of conservative pundits since she entered Congress.

Omar, an immigrant from Somalia, has stirred public outrage over tweets she’s made regarding U.S. support of Israel that were interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Fox News, which typically stands by its hosts when they make controversial statements, issued a public rebuke of Pirro over the comments about Omar.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

At least four advertisers — personal finance company NerdWallet, online marketplace Letgo and drugmakers Allergan and NovoNordisk — have said they have suspended their sponsorship of Pirro’s program because of her remarks about Omar.

Fox News is already dealing with advertiser avoidance in two of its nightly prime-time programs, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Carlson was targeted by liberal media watchdog groups late last year after he said immigrants make the U.S. “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” He has recently come under fire for comments that many have condemned as misogynistic, racist and homophobic that he made on a comedic radio program.

“Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham lost many of her sponsors last year after joking on Twitter about Parkland, Fla., high school shooting survivor David Hogg being rejected by several colleges.

Pirro did not apologize for her remarks, which she said were not intended to question Omar’s patriotism.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” Pirro said in a statement. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

