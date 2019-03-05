‘Game of Thrones’: Five predictions based on the first Season 8 trailer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Fantasy fans worldwide got goosebumps when checking their phone notifications Tuesday morning.

Chances are, there was an alert about the first full trailer for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s massively-popular swords-and-fantasy saga based author George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series.

The men and women of Westeros are gearing up to square off against the Night King, his White Walkers and their Army of the Dead.

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead through the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t take this opportunity to once again wildly speculate, this time on every tiny little nuance of the trailer. Let’s do it!

Here’s five things we hope will happen in the final season.

FORGIVING THE KINGSLAYER?

During the trailer, we hear the youngest Stark son, Bran, tell somebody that “everything you did, brought you here now, where you belong.”

There’s no indication who he’s talking with, but we hope it’s the Kingslayer.

One of the most anticipated meetings of this final season is likely between Bran and Jaime Lannister. You may recall that, seven seasons ago, Lannister perpetrated one of the series’ inciting incidents when he pushed Bran out a window and robbed him of the ability to walk in the very first episode.

But Bran has certainly moved on: he has taken up the mantle of the Three-Eyed Raven, he can see into the past, present and future and, well, quite frankly, he knows everything.

Chances are good that the other members of the Stark family may not be too keen to welcome Jaime — or any Lannister, for that matter — into their inner circle. But with Jaime’s prowess in leading troops, and Bran’s insight into whether or not Jaime could play a crucial role in the war against the White Walkers, it wouldn’t surprise us to see Bran forgive him for his transgressions and welcome him into the fold.

‘I KNOW DEATH’

“I know death. He has many faces. I’m looking forward to seeing this one.”

Arya Stark is one cold slice of pizza, and that line from the trailer is just the latest example.

The littlest Stark has gone from precocious troublemaker to full-on assassin over the course of the series, and it’s only fitting that she would get unleashed to cause mayhem as the series nears its endpoint.

Arya is a great fighter, but her talents are probably wasted on the battlefield. It would make more sense for her to utilize the assassin’s training she received from the Faceless Men in Braavos, pulling from her tote bag full of human faces to trick anyone and everyone.

Originally as I was writing this, my working theory was that she could conceivably kill a White Walker, take his face and try to assassinate the Night King. But as I’m watching old “Thrones” episodes, I realize that White Walkers don’t just die; they shatter into a million pieces.

So much for that theory.

The point is, someone besides Littlefinger is going to catch the sharp end of Arya’s Valyrian steel dagger, and I feel like it’s done shedding human blood.

BERIC AND TORMUND MADE IT

Tormund Giantsbane is too good a character to waste.

That is, I believe, what I literally said out loud as my wife and I watched The Wall collapse at the end of the season-seven finale, presumably sending Beric Dondarrion and Everyone’s Favorite Wildling to their deaths.

I was right: midway through the trailer, Beric’s sword lights up to show him and Tormund entering some sort of dark room. If I’m being honest, I’m not sure what their roles will be in the final season, other than two reliable swords in a battle. But we’re glad they made it through, if for no other reason than I want to see the romantic sparks fly between Tormund and Brienne of Tarth.

I doubt there’ll be much humor in this final season of the show, but there’s not much I wouldn’t do to see Sandor Clegane chaperoning a first date between Brienne and Tormund.

GENDRY’S BACK IN THE SHOP

There’s a brief shot of a blacksmith’s hammer pounding on an anvil, followed by another quick clip of our favorite rowboat captain, Gendry Baratheon.

Supposedly only one blacksmith in the Seven Kingdoms was able to work with Valyrian steel, and it just so happened to be Gendry’s former boss. Valyrian steel is in critically short supply, but if Gendry can find a way to make decent weapons out of obsidian — arrowheads, single-use swords or daggers — our heroes could be much better-equipped to take on the White Walkers.

THE GOLDEN COMPANY

In the finale of the seventh season, Euron Greyjoy — leader of the pirate-like Ironborn, and a character whose TV version is a pale imitation of the monstrously evil man in the books — seemingly turned tail and ran at the mere sight of a foot-soldier from the Army of the Dead.

We found out later that he was actually sailing to Essos to retrieve a famous group of mercenaries (“sellswords” in the show’s parlance) called The Golden Company, to fight for Cersei Lannister.

There’s no way that Daenaerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s army can possibly fight against both the White Walkers to the north and The Golden Company to the south. But their arrival makes me wonder if they might be taken out of the story relatively early, and how that might serve the greater plot.

In the show’s second season, Dany saw a vision of the future, in which the Iron Throne room was torn apart, with a giant hole in the ceiling and snow falling on the throne.

It could certainly be allegory, or yet another indicator that no one on this show really knows how to interpret prophecies correctly, but let’s be honest: the Night King has a zombie dragon after killing and resurrecting Viserion last season. Why wouldn’t he just fly down to King’s Landing and lay waste to the entire city? What if he flew down there, destroyed The Golden Company, resurrected them as wights, and then had TWO armies marching across Westeros wrecking everything?

I’ll be honest, as bad a development as that would be for the show’s heroes, nothing would make me happier than seeing Queen Cersei Lannister, First of Her Name, trying to seduce the Night King, only for him to steal her sellswords and leave her with nothing but a ruined Red Keep and a snow-covered Iron Thone.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” debuts April 14 on HBO.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .