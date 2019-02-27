Gotta catch Ryan Reynolds explaining ‘Detective Pikachu’ method acting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

When the 2020 Oscars roll around, the Los Angeles Times says we probably won’t be talking about the first live-action Pokemon movie, “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” opening on May 10.

Unless actor Ryan Reynolds — who voices the yellow title character with the thunderbolt tail — has something to say about that.

In advance of the movie’s new trailer, released yesterday, Reynolds shared a spoof video describing the method acting that took him deep into the role of the roly poly rodent-like creature with shocking electrical abilities.

Reynolds went “Outside the Actors Studio” to discuss how he vanished into the role for an entire year, even to the point of forgetting his wife and daughters.

“(Pikachu) doesn’t have a wife. No, he’s a little yellow guy, he lives in Ryme City in a briar patch or something,” he says.

His family will be proud of the sacrifice he made, he says, when they see his portrayal on the big screen.

Reynolds’ real-life wife Blake Lively, who counters every claim with tales of neglect, provides this counterpoint: “We’re not going.”

Pokemon fans, though, are sure to flock to the movie that tells the story of a young man who enlists the help of Detective Pikachu to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance.

All of your favorite moments from the new #DetectivePikachu trailer are here! Head to our @gifkeyboard page now: https://t.co/7jpiqeSW79 pic.twitter.com/Pvp97abCWv — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) February 26, 2019

Combing the streets of Ryme City, populated by both humans and other Pokemon characters, they discover a plot that threatens the Pokemon universe.

Already, fans are buzzing about it.

Detective Pikachu is coming for my heart and for my money. 😍💸 #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/5RgPIEcsFA — Alia Still Wants The IX Title (@AliaLink101) February 26, 2019

Detective Pikachu is the ugliest, most terrifying sin of an art direction I've ever seen

Everything is wrong from top to bottom And I'm starting to love it LOOK AT THIS DUDE pic.twitter.com/eVkxxtKdpj — Ellian (@ThisIsEllian) February 26, 2019

i'm just gonna say it: Detective Pikachu should have been voiced by Eric Andre pic.twitter.com/GfnOzIw5vV — Nick Robinson (@Babylonian) February 27, 2019

Today, they’re also celebrating Pokemon Day, marked each year on Feb. 27 to commemorate the launch of the first Pokemon video games in 1996.

Since it's #PokemonDay here's the starters I've chosen throughout the Generations. Gen1-Squirtle, Gen2-Cyndaquil, Gen3-Treecko, Gen4- Chimchar, Gen5- Tepig, Gen6- Chespin, Gen7- Popplio pic.twitter.com/dzy6Q6CSdG — Alex (@DexComics) February 27, 2019

This #PokemonDay remember: You are as scary as Gengar

You are as soft as Clefairy

You are as strong as Onix

You are as talented as Jigglypuff

You are as loved as Pikachu

You are as full of potential as Eevee

You are as adaptable as Ditto

You are as wonderful as any Pokemon <3 — 🌻Elle 🐈 Gato🌻 (@ellle_em) February 27, 2019

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .