Gotta catch Ryan Reynolds explaining ‘Detective Pikachu’ method acting | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Gotta catch Ryan Reynolds explaining ‘Detective Pikachu’ method acting

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:42 a.m

21 minutes ago

When the 2020 Oscars roll around, the Los Angeles Times says we probably won’t be talking about the first live-action Pokemon movie, “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” opening on May 10.

Unless actor Ryan Reynolds — who voices the yellow title character with the thunderbolt tail — has something to say about that.

In advance of the movie’s new trailer, released yesterday, Reynolds shared a spoof video describing the method acting that took him deep into the role of the roly poly rodent-like creature with shocking electrical abilities.

Reynolds went “Outside the Actors Studio” to discuss how he vanished into the role for an entire year, even to the point of forgetting his wife and daughters.

 

 

“(Pikachu) doesn’t have a wife. No, he’s a little yellow guy, he lives in Ryme City in a briar patch or something,” he says.

His family will be proud of the sacrifice he made, he says, when they see his portrayal on the big screen.

Reynolds’ real-life wife Blake Lively, who counters every claim with tales of neglect, provides this counterpoint: “We’re not going.”

Pokemon fans, though, are sure to flock to the movie that tells the story of a young man who enlists the help of Detective Pikachu to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance.

 

 

Combing the streets of Ryme City, populated by both humans and other Pokemon characters, they discover a plot that threatens the Pokemon universe.

Already, fans are buzzing about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Today, they’re also celebrating Pokemon Day, marked each year on Feb. 27 to commemorate the launch of the first Pokemon video games in 1996.

 

 

 

 

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Ryan Reynolds is the voice of Pokemon character Pikachu in “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” opening May 10.
