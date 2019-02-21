Harry Potter film festival in final year at Row House Cinema

“You can laugh, but people used to believe there were no such things as the Blibbering Humdinger or the Crumple-Horned Snorkack!” So said Luna Lovegood in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Before the age of Harry Potter, people didn’t believe in horcruxes, boggarts or dementors, either.

Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will immerse movie-goers in the magical world of Hogwarts from Feb. 22 to March 7, with its Third and Final Harry Potter Film and Cultural Festival.

All eight Harry Potter movies will be screened during the festival, including a 24-hour marathon starting at midnight Feb. 23.

The festival also will feature special events like Sorting Night, Feb. 22; Pajama Party and Weasley Sweater Day, Feb. 24; Trivia Night, Feb. 26; and Care of Magical Creatures, Feb. 27. The “magical creatures” will be dogs and cats available for adoption from Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“Live Owl Night” on Feb. 28 will include a meet-and-greet with an actual owl along with a movie. “Monsters Misunderstood” on March 6 pairs a movie with live specimens from Iceman Reptiles in Crafton.

March 7 will be trivia night.

Other nights will feature food and drink tie-ins, including the Feb. 25 Wizard Feast and a Movie, with a four-course meal from The Vandal exploring wizarding world cuisine, along with drink pairings. An all-you-can-eat cereal bar will be available before the movie on March. 2. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic Butter Beer will be available.

All films and most events are for all ages. A few events are for those 21 and older.

Details: 412-904-3225 or rowhousecinema.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .