Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Harry Potter film festival in final year at Row House Cinema | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Harry Potter film festival in final year at Row House Cinema

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
737737_web1_gtr-tk-harrypotter-022119
Warner Bros.
Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will present its Third and Final Harry Potter Film and Cultural Festival from Feb. 22-March 7. Richard Harris and Daniel Radcliffe are shown in a scene from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

9 minutes ago

“You can laugh, but people used to believe there were no such things as the Blibbering Humdinger or the Crumple-Horned Snorkack!” So said Luna Lovegood in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Before the age of Harry Potter, people didn’t believe in horcruxes, boggarts or dementors, either.

Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will immerse movie-goers in the magical world of Hogwarts from Feb. 22 to March 7, with its Third and Final Harry Potter Film and Cultural Festival.

All eight Harry Potter movies will be screened during the festival, including a 24-hour marathon starting at midnight Feb. 23.

The festival also will feature special events like Sorting Night, Feb. 22; Pajama Party and Weasley Sweater Day, Feb. 24; Trivia Night, Feb. 26; and Care of Magical Creatures, Feb. 27. The “magical creatures” will be dogs and cats available for adoption from Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“Live Owl Night” on Feb. 28 will include a meet-and-greet with an actual owl along with a movie. “Monsters Misunderstood” on March 6 pairs a movie with live specimens from Iceman Reptiles in Crafton.

March 7 will be trivia night.

Other nights will feature food and drink tie-ins, including the Feb. 25 Wizard Feast and a Movie, with a four-course meal from The Vandal exploring wizarding world cuisine, along with drink pairings. An all-you-can-eat cereal bar will be available before the movie on March. 2. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic Butter Beer will be available.

All films and most events are for all ages. A few events are for those 21 and older.

Details: 412-904-3225 or rowhousecinema.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Movies TV
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.