Here kitty, kitty! Row House Cinema to screen CatVideoFest

Row House Cinema will continue its tradition of putting adorable and hilarious cats on the big screen by hosting the 2019 CatVideoFest.

The 70-minute cute kitty compilation will run March 10-21 in the theater at 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

A portion of proceeds from 70-minute program will go to local nonprofits.

CatVideoFest is a national compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classic internet videos. The reel is appropriate for all ages.

Row House Cinema previously hosted its own Pittsburgh Pretty Kitties festival, a compilation of local cat videos, in 2017.

“We’ve done our own local cat festival, Pittsburgh Pretty Kitties, so this is a natural fit,” said Brian Mendelssohn, owner of Row House Cinema. “We have a great relationship with the Humane Animal Rescue and Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue, both of whom will receive a portion of all tickets sold.”

Frankie’s Friends will be on site for the festival kick-off on March 10, and will be on stage before the 6 p.m. show with adoptable cats.

Lawrenceville business The Black Cat Market will also be on site, selling goodies in the lobby at 5:30 p.m.

Representatives of Humane Animal Rescue will be at the theater on March 15 to talk about their programming and introduce more adoptable cats.

Details: 412-904-3225 or rowhousecinema.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .