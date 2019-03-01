Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lincoln Park Performing Arts student competes on 'American Ninja Warrior Junior'
Lincoln Park Performing Arts student competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 1, 2019 2:00 p.m
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School student Abby Richert appears on "American Ninja Warrior Junior" on March 2.

About an hour ago

A Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School freshman will compete on “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” a Universal Kids Network television show, at 7 p.m. March 2.

Dance major Abby Richert, 14, of Bethel Park, will take part in the next-generation competition, which puts young contestants through a timed course of physically demanding obstacles, such as a warped wall and hanging rings, according to school officials.

Richert filmed the episode in Los Angeles last summer, following her selection from a pool of about 50,000 applicants, school officials say.

Richert met show co-hosts, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, and was interviewed after the race by gold-medal-winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

“It was really fun. We were out there for about four to five days just filming. They also came here to Pittsburgh for a hometown visit. That was in August. They came here for a day and they basically followed me around and filmed me,” she says.

In preparing for the show, Richert said she took a few private lessons with a trainer at Movement Lab, a gym in Ohio.

She also is a contortionist, aerialist, hand balancer, foot archer and unicyclist.

Richert trains at the Iron City Circus Arts studio in Pittsburgh and hopes one day to perform with Cirque du Soleil.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

