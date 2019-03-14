Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Marvel debuts new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer
Movies/TV

Marvel debuts new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, March 14, 2019
Marvel
A scene from Marvel’s latest film, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Fresh off the stellar success of “Captain Marvel,” the super hero factory Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for its next major release, “Avengers: Endgame.”

For those who might forget, when we last left the Avengers, they had just lost the battle with Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. As a result, half of Earth’s population was wiped out — along with many of their super hero friends.

A teaser trailer and a first trailer have already been released.

The latest trailer, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday morning, has a much quieter tone than the first, using footage from each remaining hero’s beginnings.

We see Tony Stark in the desert from “Iron Man.” We see a thin, weak Steve Rogers from “Captain America: The First Avenger.” We see Thor and Odin sharing a moment from “Thor.”

Through voiceovers, the team makes it clear: They will do “whatever it takes” to help their friends.

Marvel

Most importantly, the new trailer ends with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel staring down Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who extends his arm and summons his hammer. She’s unfazed, and he’s impressed.

“I like this one,” Thor says.

Wait. His hammer? What?

Yep, Thor’s hammer is there. Despite being destroyed by his sister Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Could this be confirmation of the rumors that the team travels back in time in an attempt to deal with Thanos? It’s anyone’s guess.

The movie’s official Twitter account shared the latest movie poster.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens. “Avengers: Endgame” debuts in theaters on April 26.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

