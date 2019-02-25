Mt. Lebanon native Jay Hart takes Oscar for production design

Jay Hart, a Mt. Lebanon native, won the Oscar for production design for the big-budget, super-hero movie “Black Panther” Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

He shared the award with Hannah Beachler, who together worked on the film.

Beachler took the microphone first on stage and spoke, but Hart didn’t get a chance to thank anyone, as the music played and they were escorted off with the gold statuettes.

But backstage, Hart was able to share his acceptance speech and said he was “humbled” by the win. He thanked Beachler and the many people who worked on the film, as well as his family and husband, David, who helped him “adjust his attitude on a daily basis.”

He also thanked the film’s director Ryan Coogler, who he said “painted a country rich in, and embracing of, diversity.”

It was Hart’s third nomination and first win. He was also nominated for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration for “L.A. Confidential” (1997) and ”Pleasantville” (1998).

And here’s a clip of Hart and Beachler’s winning speech, actually only Bleacher spoke, during the broadcast of the show:

