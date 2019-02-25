Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mt. Lebanon native Jay Hart takes Oscar for production design | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Mt. Lebanon native Jay Hart takes Oscar for production design

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, February 25, 2019 8:07 a.m
797929_web1_AP19056081553956
AP
Jay Hart, left, and Hannah Beachler pose with the award for best production design for “Black Panther” in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

About an hour ago

Jay Hart, a Mt. Lebanon native, won the Oscar for production design for the big-budget, super-hero movie “Black Panther” Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

He shared the award with Hannah Beachler, who together worked on the film.

Beachler took the microphone first on stage and spoke, but Hart didn’t get a chance to thank anyone, as the music played and they were escorted off with the gold statuettes.

But backstage, Hart was able to share his acceptance speech and said he was “humbled” by the win. He thanked Beachler and the many people who worked on the film, as well as his family and husband, David, who helped him “adjust his attitude on a daily basis.”

He also thanked the film’s director Ryan Coogler, who he said “painted a country rich in, and embracing of, diversity.”

The Academy posted the clip to Twitter:

It was Hart’s third nomination and first win. He was also nominated for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration for “L.A. Confidential” (1997) and ”Pleasantville” (1998).

And here’s a clip of Hart and Beachler’s winning speech, actually only Bleacher spoke, during the broadcast of the show:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: AandE | Movies TV | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.