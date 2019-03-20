Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Netflix debuts ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer | TribLIVE.com
Witness: After shooting Rose, Rosfeld said, ‘I don’t know why I fired’
Movies/TV

Netflix debuts ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:19 p.m
908562_web1_ptr-stranger3-032119
Netflix
The “Stranger Things” Season 3 trailer debuted online Wednesday, March 21, 2019.

47 minutes ago

Nothing says 2019 like 1985.

Netflix debuted the Season 3 trailer for its hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things 3” on Wednesday, and it’s jam-packed with plenty of action — in a starkly mid-’80s fashion.

As we already know, the upcoming season — which will be available July 4 — is set in the summer of 1985.

The trailer kicks off with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) back from spending the summer at Camp Know Where — and promptly tunes up Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.” The gang surprises him with a welcome home party.

From there, we watch as the kids — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) — explore the mall, hit the pool, dance in their bedrooms. All of it while there’s an air of doom looming in the background.

Things, strange as they are, are a bit different now. “We’re not kids anymore,” Mike says.

Also on board again will be David Harbour (Chief Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), and Joe Keery (Steve).

The series has amassed 30 Emmy nominations with six wins.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Movies TV | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.