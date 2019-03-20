Netflix debuts ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 trailer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Nothing says 2019 like 1985.

Netflix debuted the Season 3 trailer for its hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things 3” on Wednesday, and it’s jam-packed with plenty of action — in a starkly mid-’80s fashion.

As we already know, the upcoming season — which will be available July 4 — is set in the summer of 1985.

The trailer kicks off with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) back from spending the summer at Camp Know Where — and promptly tunes up Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.” The gang surprises him with a welcome home party.

From there, we watch as the kids — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) — explore the mall, hit the pool, dance in their bedrooms. All of it while there’s an air of doom looming in the background.

Things, strange as they are, are a bit different now. “We’re not kids anymore,” Mike says.

Also on board again will be David Harbour (Chief Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), and Joe Keery (Steve).

The series has amassed 30 Emmy nominations with six wins.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .