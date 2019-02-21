Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New Harry Potter roller coaster opening at Universal Orlando
New Harry Potter roller coaster opening at Universal Orlando

The Associated Press
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Universal Studios
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open June 13, 2019, at Universal Studios in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev their engines.

A new roller coaster modeled after the character Hagrid’s motorcycle will open at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world’s “rarest magical creatures.”

No further details were provided.

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in the resort’s Islands of Adventure park.

