Pittsburgh’s Nate Walker is going to Hollywood | TribLIVE.com
Music

Pittsburgh’s Nate Walker is going to Hollywood

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:00 p.m

4 minutes ago

Pittsburgh’s own Nate Walker is making some musical waves on “American Idol,” nailing his audition on the popular show on Sunday night.

And fans are responding.

The 18-year-old’s performance of A Great Big World’s “Say Something” during his audition resulted in judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie saying the words all contestants hope to hear: “You’re going to Hollywood!”

After learning former “American Idol” finalist and fellow Pittsburgher Gabby Barrett is a friend, Perry suggested there “must be something in the water” in Pittsburgh.

Richie goes a step forward, tweeting that Walker is a “legend” in the making.

And, of course, that was music to Walker’s ears.

View this post on Instagram

Me: “You’re a legend you’re a legend!” The Lionel Richie: “No, Nate you will be a legend.” Those words I’ll remember forever🎙 Thank you Lionel, thank you Katy & thank you Luke for simply believing in me🌎❤️… As for TeamNateWalker, NEVER GIVE UP ON THESE “CRAZY” DREAMS OF YOURS…YOU ARE ABLE YOU ARE SPECIAL YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH YOU CAN BE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT!!!!!!! “BELIEVE IN YOURSELF RIGHT FROM THE START BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC RIGHT THERE IN YOUR HEART”❤️✨KEEP GOD FIRST AND ALL THINGS WILL WORK FOR YOUR GOOD🙌🏽 I LOVE YOU ALL. Till next time my friends😌❤️…. #NEVERGIVEUP #teamnatewalker #talent #music #art #americanidol

A post shared by Nate Walker (@natewalkerofficial) on

Bryan reached out to Barrett via Twitter, acknowledging the two “idols” friendship.

And show producer Ryan Seacrest compares Walker’s performance to going to church.

Walker’s own church, Lamb of God Ministries in Homestead, is quick to claim his as one of their own.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Nate Walker | Instagram
Nate Walker | Instagram
Nate Walker, of Pittsburgh, is set to appear on the season premiere of “American Idol” on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
