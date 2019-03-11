Pittsburgh’s Nate Walker is going to Hollywood
Pittsburgh’s own Nate Walker is making some musical waves on “American Idol,” nailing his audition on the popular show on Sunday night.
And fans are responding.
I would buy tickets for a Nate Walker concert right now #AmericanIdol
— Becca Brown (@BeccaBTalksTV) March 11, 2019
The 18-year-old’s performance of A Great Big World’s “Say Something” during his audition resulted in judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie saying the words all contestants hope to hear: “You’re going to Hollywood!”
After learning former “American Idol” finalist and fellow Pittsburgher Gabby Barrett is a friend, Perry suggested there “must be something in the water” in Pittsburgh.
Richie goes a step forward, tweeting that Walker is a “legend” in the making.
And, of course, that was music to Walker’s ears.
View this post on Instagram
Me: “You’re a legend you’re a legend!” The Lionel Richie: “No, Nate you will be a legend.” Those words I’ll remember forever🎙 Thank you Lionel, thank you Katy & thank you Luke for simply believing in me🌎❤️… As for TeamNateWalker, NEVER GIVE UP ON THESE “CRAZY” DREAMS OF YOURS…YOU ARE ABLE YOU ARE SPECIAL YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH YOU CAN BE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT YOU ARE GREAT!!!!!!! “BELIEVE IN YOURSELF RIGHT FROM THE START BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC RIGHT THERE IN YOUR HEART”❤️✨KEEP GOD FIRST AND ALL THINGS WILL WORK FOR YOUR GOOD🙌🏽 I LOVE YOU ALL. Till next time my friends😌❤️…. #NEVERGIVEUP #teamnatewalker #talent #music #art #americanidol
Bryan reached out to Barrett via Twitter, acknowledging the two “idols” friendship.
.@gabbybarrett_, #IHope you are proud of your buddy #NateWalker. See what I did there? #AmericanIdol #TheNextIdol
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 11, 2019
And show producer Ryan Seacrest compares Walker’s performance to going to church.
Nate Walker’s audition is what I call a religious experience #AmericanIdol
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 11, 2019
Walker’s own church, Lamb of God Ministries in Homestead, is quick to claim his as one of their own.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .