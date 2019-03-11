Pittsburgh’s Nate Walker is going to Hollywood

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh’s own Nate Walker is making some musical waves on “American Idol,” nailing his audition on the popular show on Sunday night.

And fans are responding.

I would buy tickets for a Nate Walker concert right now #AmericanIdol — Becca Brown (@BeccaBTalksTV) March 11, 2019

The 18-year-old’s performance of A Great Big World’s “Say Something” during his audition resulted in judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie saying the words all contestants hope to hear: “You’re going to Hollywood!”

After learning former “American Idol” finalist and fellow Pittsburgher Gabby Barrett is a friend, Perry suggested there “must be something in the water” in Pittsburgh.

Richie goes a step forward, tweeting that Walker is a “legend” in the making.

And, of course, that was music to Walker’s ears.

Bryan reached out to Barrett via Twitter, acknowledging the two “idols” friendship.

And show producer Ryan Seacrest compares Walker’s performance to going to church.

Nate Walker’s audition is what I call a religious experience #AmericanIdol — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 11, 2019

Walker’s own church, Lamb of God Ministries in Homestead, is quick to claim his as one of their own.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .