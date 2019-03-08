Chrissy Teigen raves about pizza spot in visit to Lawrenceville

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Never at a loss for words, model, mom, cookbook author and Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle” co-host Chrissy Teigen has a few delicious things to say about her Wednesday visit to Driftwood Oven , 3615 Butler St. in Lawrenceville.

“Also I had 4 pieces of INCREDIBLE PIZZA at driftwood kitchen last night …” the self-professed “foodie,” tweeted.

Teigen did face a brief challenge in correctly naming her destination, with her first Twitter post calling the restaurant “Driftwood Kitchen.”

Also I had 4 pieces of INCREDIBLE PIZZA at driftwood kitchen last night. So if you are ever in pittsburgh, go there. Also order the kale caesar and 2 ice cream sandwiches for me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2019

She quickly responded when the error was pointed out.

And, of course, the restaurant appreciated the love.

Thanks for the shoutout! — Driftwood Oven (@DriftwoodOven) March 7, 2019

Some of her nearly 11 million Twitter followers weighed in, some unhappy about having missed her brief visit, others suggesting other menu items during a future trip.

i cant believe you were in #yinzer country and no parade or banner to celebrate your visit . i luv you and your cooking and im sorry i missed you — Raizinboyzinthaburgh (@hemomomwithhart) March 7, 2019

Chrissy if you’re still here I have many recommendations!!! Don’t miss Gaucho for delicious empanadas and Argentinian meats. Tessaros for burgers 🍔 Smoke for tacos 🌮 Noodlehead for Thai 🍜DiAnoias for an Italian hoagie or gnocchi in a BREAD BOWL 🍞🍝 — Amanda Azzarelli (@mandy_azzarelli) March 7, 2019

Teigen says in a post that she was working in “Pittsburg.” Oh, well, we all find our fingers get ahead of us sometimes. Or maybe she was teasing the city that once was spelled without the current “h,” but she earned a few more shoutouts.

john been on solo daddy duty while I visited Pittsburg for a day of work! I know my feed is ALL my kids now and I don’t know who I’ve become but I can’t stop myself. I need help https://t.co/jcNL4SeT4G — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2019

Pittsburgh* we get sensitive about the H. — Eric (@imappalling) March 7, 2019

And quickly corrected herself.

I’m sorry I knew it was wrong — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 7, 2019

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .