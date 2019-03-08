Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chrissy Teigen raves about pizza spot in visit to Lawrenceville
Chrissy Teigen raves about pizza spot in visit to Lawrenceville

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 8, 2019 11:17 a.m
Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen paid a visit to Pittsburgh on March 7.
Can't be sure if this is the one she raves about, but Chrissy Teigen left Pittsburgh a fan of Driftwood Oven's pizza.

About an hour ago

Never at a loss for words, model, mom, cookbook author and Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle” co-host Chrissy Teigen has a few delicious things to say about her Wednesday visit to Driftwood Oven , 3615 Butler St. in Lawrenceville.

“Also I had 4 pieces of INCREDIBLE PIZZA at driftwood kitchen last night …” the self-professed “foodie,” tweeted.

Teigen did face a brief challenge in correctly naming her destination, with her first Twitter post calling the restaurant “Driftwood Kitchen.”

She quickly responded when the error was pointed out.

And, of course, the restaurant appreciated the love.

Some of her nearly 11 million Twitter followers weighed in, some unhappy about having missed her brief visit, others suggesting other menu items during a future trip.

Teigen says in a post that she was working in “Pittsburg.” Oh, well, we all find our fingers get ahead of us sometimes. Or maybe she was teasing the city that once was spelled without the current “h,” but she earned a few more shoutouts.

And quickly corrected herself.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

