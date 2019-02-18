Several ‘Office’ cast members to appear at Steel City Con

Steel City Con is shaping up to be a reunion of “The Office.”

So far, five cast members have announced they will appear at the Monroeville convention, including Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Brian Baumgartner, according to the convention’s Facebook page.

Baker is known for his role as Stanley Hudson, Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Baumgartner as Kevin Malone and Nunez and Bratton as themselves.

The show ran for nine seasons and follows the workers of Scranton paper company Dunder Mifflin, starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski.

This year, Steel City Con is slated for April 12-14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Boulevard.

Other stars set to appear include William Shatner from “Star Trek,” Laura Vandervoort from “Smallville,” Ke Huy Quan from “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones,” and more.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online. For more, including a full list of appearances, see SteelCityCon.com.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .