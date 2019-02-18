Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Several 'Office' cast members to appear at Steel City Con
Several ‘Office’ cast members to appear at Steel City Con

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Monday, February 18, 2019 6:26 p.m
Thousands of pop culture enthusiasts and comic book fans are expected to attend to meet and greet entertainers spanning several pop culture genres.

Steel City Con is shaping up to be a reunion of “The Office.”

So far, five cast members have announced they will appear at the Monroeville convention, including Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Brian Baumgartner, according to the convention’s Facebook page.

Baker is known for his role as Stanley Hudson, Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Baumgartner as Kevin Malone and Nunez and Bratton as themselves.

The show ran for nine seasons and follows the workers of Scranton paper company Dunder Mifflin, starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski.

This year, Steel City Con is slated for April 12-14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Boulevard.

Other stars set to appear include William Shatner from “Star Trek,” Laura Vandervoort from “Smallville,” Ke Huy Quan from “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones,” and more.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online. For more, including a full list of appearances, see SteelCityCon.com.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.