Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Some stars snubbed from ‘In Memoriam’ at Oscars | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Some stars snubbed from ‘In Memoriam’ at Oscars

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:56 a.m
798644_web1_642324-72d3a41375bc4dfa87564fa7a6a20bdc
AP
In this Oct. 18, 2005 file photo, Carol Channing performs during her one woman show,”The First 80 Years are the Hardest,” at the cabaret Feinstein’s at the Regency in New York. Channing, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and on television has died at age 97. Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes early Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
798644_web1_verne-rap
Getty Images
Actor Verne Troyer does a parody performance of “In Da Club” at The 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003 in Universal City, California.

51 minutes ago

Several actors and movie stars did not make the cut for the Oscars “In Memoriam” montage.

While the Academy did acknowledge the passing of actors and icons like Penny Marshall, Burt Reynolds, Marvel’s Stan Lee, and “Superman” star Margot Kidder, several familiar faces were left off the list.

The among the bigger names omitted included Carol Channing, who died in January. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 1967’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Verne Troyer, most famous as Mini-Me of the “Austin Powers” movie franchise, also did not make the list.

“Creature from the Black Lagoon” star Julie Adams, who died this month, was missing. As was “Full Metal Jacket” drill sergeant R. Lee Ermey, who died in April.

John Mahoney, perhaps best known for his role as the dad in the TV show “Frasier,” was not remembered.

Stanley Donen, the filmmaker behind films including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Funny Face” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” was not included in the tribute. 94-year-old Donen died on Friday.

Some hoped the Academy would include Vanessa Marquez, the actress who stared in “Stand and Deliver,” as well as the TV show “ER,” who was killed by South Pasadena police last August at her home.

Last year, “Batman” star Adam West was left off the “In Memoriam” list, as was actor Bill Paxton. Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009, was not included in the following year’s montage, though the Academy defended their decision but saying the actress did her best work on TV.

Movie fans took twitter to post their displeasure.

Here’s the video of the “In Memoriam” and those they did remember:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: AandE | Movies TV | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.