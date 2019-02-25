Some stars snubbed from ‘In Memoriam’ at Oscars

Several actors and movie stars did not make the cut for the Oscars “In Memoriam” montage.

While the Academy did acknowledge the passing of actors and icons like Penny Marshall, Burt Reynolds, Marvel’s Stan Lee, and “Superman” star Margot Kidder, several familiar faces were left off the list.

The among the bigger names omitted included Carol Channing, who died in January. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 1967’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Verne Troyer, most famous as Mini-Me of the “Austin Powers” movie franchise, also did not make the list.

“Creature from the Black Lagoon” star Julie Adams, who died this month, was missing. As was “Full Metal Jacket” drill sergeant R. Lee Ermey, who died in April.

John Mahoney, perhaps best known for his role as the dad in the TV show “Frasier,” was not remembered.

Stanley Donen, the filmmaker behind films including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Funny Face” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” was not included in the tribute. 94-year-old Donen died on Friday.

Some hoped the Academy would include Vanessa Marquez, the actress who stared in “Stand and Deliver,” as well as the TV show “ER,” who was killed by South Pasadena police last August at her home.

Last year, “Batman” star Adam West was left off the “In Memoriam” list, as was actor Bill Paxton. Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009, was not included in the following year’s montage, though the Academy defended their decision but saying the actress did her best work on TV.

Movie fans took twitter to post their displeasure.

Legit surprised that R. Lee Ermey and Julie Adams weren't included, though. Sadly expected the absence of people such as Dick Miller, Harry Anderson, Donald Moffat, and Verne Troyer #Oscars — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) February 25, 2019

Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing was an Oscar nominee. Carol Channing wa — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) February 25, 2019

And now for the In MeMOriam segment – for all those forgotten by the Academy but remembered by me pic.twitter.com/DSyO7RJ5hy — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) February 25, 2019

Here’s the video of the “In Memoriam” and those they did remember:

The 91st Oscars honors the many talents lost last year with this in memoriam tribute. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7frUUMqVsK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.