Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:33 p.m
Former NBC “Today” host Tamron Hall tweeted she’s pregnant. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International also announced the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere on Sept. 9.

LOS ANGELES — Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she’s pregnant. She wrote that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven “are beyond excited.”

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to “talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Hall tweeted “when one door closes…another one opens.”

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.

Categories: AandE | Movies TV
