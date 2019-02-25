Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

The final list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nina Hartstone, left, and John Warhurst pose with the award for best sound editing for “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The final list of the winners at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”

Original screenplay: “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best animated film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated short film: “Bao”

Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence”

Visual effects: “First Man”

Live action short film: “Skin”

Documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”

