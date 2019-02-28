Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘The Masked Singer’: T-Pain flies under the radar to grab Golden Mask | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

‘The Masked Singer’: T-Pain flies under the radar to grab Golden Mask

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:37 a.m

About an hour ago

And “The Masked Singer” is …

T-Pain?!

Much to everyone’s surprise, the rapper was revealed to be the voice behind the Monster mask on last night’s season finale on the Fox singing competition in which celebrity contestants concealed their identities under elaborate costumes.

Nobody was more surprised than the Florida-born rapper, who was criticized early in his career for relying too much on autotune.

 

 

After the show, T-Pain commented that he thought he’d be the first singer to go, because he’s often told that his voice is so recognizable.

Also revealed in the season-ending episode were runners-up Gladys Knight (Bee), who sang Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and Donnie Osmond (Peacock), whose final song was Ray Charles’ “Shake a Tail Feather.”

 

 

Host Nick Cannon, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger and viewers had correctly speculated during the season on the identities of Knight and Osmond, while T-Pain flew under everyone’s radar.

If anyone had been paying attention, they might have made a connection between the win and yesterday’s release of T-Pain’s new album, “1UP,” and an upcoming tour to support it.

Strike while the iron is hot, right?

The song that put the man in the blue Monster suit over the top was Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

 

 

Errant Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the first contestant eliminated after the show’s Jan. 2 debut episode. Clad as the Hippo, Brown’s fancy footwork on the field didn’t translate in his clunky version of Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.”

Park the Porsche and stick to football, if you can find a team willing to take you, Mr. Big Chest.

 

 

Brown wasn’t the only wearer of the black and gold to take to the stage. Other contestants, in order of elimination, were:

2. Tommy Chong, Pineapple

3. Terry Bradshaw, Deer

4. Tori Spelling, Unicorn

5. Margaret Cho, Poodle

6. Rikki Lake, Raven

7. La Toya Jackson, Alien

8. Rumer Willis, Lion

9. Joey Fatone, Rabbit

“The Masked Singer” will return for a second season, though Fox hasn’t announced a date. There is speculation that it will be part of the network’s summer schedule.

 

 

The show is based on the South Korean program, “The King of Mask Singer,” which has been airing since 2015.

 

 

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


814546_web1_gtr-liv-maskedsinger-022819
Fox
“Masked Singer” winner T-Pain (The Monster) with host Nick Cannon on the Feb. 27 finale of the Fox singing competition series.
Categories: AandE | Movies TV | Music | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.