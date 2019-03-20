Third Bill & Ted movie set for 2020

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Most excellent!

Fans of Bill and Ted, the late ’80s, early ’90s duo that traveled through time in a phone booth, will be happy to hear that they’re back, in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter announced the bodacious news themselves.

Having tackled time (in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) and death (in 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”), Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. take on the universe.

The film’s official press release reveals the plot:

“Yet to fulfill their rock’n’roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Filming begins this summer, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the team that penned the first two films. Dean Parisot will direct.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .