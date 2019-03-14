Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tribeca Film Festival to host 'Say Anything…' reunion
Movies/TV

Tribeca Film Festival to host ‘Say Anything…’ reunion

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019
Actor John Cusack will host a reunion panel at the Tribeca Film The Tribeca Film Festival for writer-director Cameron Crowe’s “Say Anything…” The event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance.

NEW YORK — The Tribeca Film Festival has added a “Say Anything…” reunion screening to its upcoming festival, as well as the premiere of a documentary on Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Tribeca announced Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of “Say Anything…” led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance. “Say Anything…” joins previously announced reunions planned for Tribeca including the makers of “Reality Bites” and “This Is Spinal Tap.”

Danny Boyle’s “Yesterday” will premiere as Tribeca’s closing-night film. The musical comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is about a guitarist who becomes famous by plagiarizing Beatles songs after a worldwide blackout.

Tribeca will also debut “Between Me and My Mind,” a documentary about Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio, with a performance to follow the screening. And Francis Ford Coppola will premiere a new restoration of “Apocalypse Now” that he’s calling “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.”

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will run April 25-May 5.

