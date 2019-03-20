WQED documentary addresses Pittsburgh’s evolving workforce needs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

WQED will premiere a new documentary, “Future Jobs: Growing Our Region’s Workforce,” at 8 p.m. March 21. The documentary is the centerpiece of a project exploring Pittsburgh’s changing workforce needs.

The program also can be viewed online at wqed.org/futurejobs.

Targeting an audience of educators, parents and students as young as middle school, the documentary showcases in-demand and trending careers and explains ways students can prepare early for workforce success.

“The Future Jobs Initiative looks at the changing nature of work in the region and highlights how the workforce can adapt. The jobs in the Pittsburgh region will be different in the future, and we will address the skills gap and ways that people can prepare for these jobs,” says Sharon Steele, WQED director of corporate support.

Components of this 18-month initiative include The Smart Schools education initiative that will help students in grades K-6 in three underserved school districts to acquire education and skills that are building blocks to future careers.

The project began in February with online vignettes; new ones premiere throughout the project.

Additional events include the Future Jobs Expo on May 15 at WQED as part of Remake Learning Days, and a Future Jobs Expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29 at Community College of Beaver County.

Project background

A rapidly changing employment landscape can represent opportunity for those students acquiring the necessary training and education for jobs in high demand, while those lacking that training and education may see their opportunities decrease.

Tackling ways to meet future workforce needs requires input from the corporate community, educators, job training programs, trade schools, and colleges and universities and other nonprofit organizations, the release notes.

The fastest growing job opportunities in the Pittsburgh region over the next 10 years likely will be in fields requiring specific skill sets, according to initiative organizers.

They include advanced manufacturing, additive (use of electronic design) manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, business and finance, construction, health care, information technology and robotics.

