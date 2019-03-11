Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WQED’s ‘The Great Ride’ follows cyclists on 335-mile bike trail to Point State Park | TribLIVE.com
Movies/TV

WQED’s ‘The Great Ride’ follows cyclists on 335-mile bike trail to Point State Park

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 11, 2019 7:00 a.m

7 minutes ago

WQED’s new documentary, “The Great Ride,” will explore a destination on many bikers’ and hikers’ bucket lists — the entire 335 miles of the C&O Canal Towpath (Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Md.) and the Great Allegheny Passage (Cumberland, Md. to Pittsburgh).

The 60-minute film premieres at 8 p.m. March 14.

“We have wanted to produce a documentary and multimedia initiative on the historic Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Towpath for some time,” says Darryl Ford Williams, WQED vice president of content.

“We believe that this stunning documentary and interactive website will stimulate cultural tourism in the entire corridor in which the trail runs, attract cycling and hiking enthusiasts, and promote the history of the region,” he adds.

“The Great Ride” follows six cycling groups from Washington, D.C., to Point State Park in Pittsburgh as they pedal their local sections of the trail.

As they bike along, the cyclists double as tour guides, sharing information about the sites and their personal connections to the trail.

Among the guides are a pair of military veterans, a civil war buff, a group of women from Cleveland, a naturalist-photographer, a volunteer who helped build the trail and a local trail ambassador.

Along with the documentary, additional information and a history of the C&O Canal Towpath and GAP can be found at the companion website wqed.org/ride.

It features an interactive map, with shareable video shorts focusing on trail landmarks.

According to WQED, new videos will be added in the days leading up to the premiere.

Visitors can view sites including Pittsburgh’s Hot Metal Bridge, GAP mile marker 144; Hays eagles’ nest, GAP mile marker 141; C&O lock houses, C&O mile marker 5-109; and life on the canal, C&O mile marker 14.

According to WQED, its production team dedicated much of 2018 to planning and filming along the trail, encountering issues ranging from poor weather, logistics and distance between access points.

The documentary is the first professional broadcast covering the hiking/biking journey between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., in one film.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


848804_web1_gtr-tv-greatride1-031119
Facebook | GAP Trail
Bikers take a break about a mile from the Meyersdale visitors center along the Great Allegheny Passage.
Categories: AandE | Movies TV
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.