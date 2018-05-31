Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

PBS documentary takes closer look at Canonsburg's own Perry Como

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

A new television documentary will celebrate the life and career of Canonsburg native and legendary entertainer Perry Como.

“Perry Como Classics: ‘Till the End of Time” will offer “a fond look at a talent beloved both on and off the stage and screen,” according to a release.

It will air on the Pittsburgh PBS station WQED at 1:30 p.m. June 3.

The documentary, hosted by Peter Marshall and Nick Clooney, is part of the long-running MY MUSIC series of PBS fundraising specials. It features Como singing with Dean Martin, The McGuire Sisters, Lena Horne, Carol Burnett, Bing Crosby and The Lennon Sisters.

There also are remembrances of Como from celebrities like Burnett, Regis Philbin, Jay Leno and others.

The program encompasses a collection of the late Como's biggest hits from long-lost and newly restored episodes from his television series and specials from 1948 through 1988, including rare color programs and more recently discovered footage, the release says.

Starting as big band singer in the late 1930s, Como became a radio star in the 1940s and then a television headliner in the 1950s. He charted more than 100 hit songs in a career spanning more than 50 years.

“Perry Como Classics: ‘Till the End of Time” features performances of No. 1 hits including “Till The End Of Time” (1945), “Some Enchanted Evening” (1949), “Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes” (1952), “Catch A Falling Star” (1958) and many others.

Como's hit songs made him the second most popular male singer of the 20th century on the record charts, ahead of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and just behind Bing Crosby, the release says.

Como first appeared on television in the late 1940s on “The Chesterfield Supper Club,” continuing through the early 1990s in series and specials and winning numerous Emmy Awards. He died in 2001.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me