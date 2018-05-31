PBS documentary takes closer look at Canonsburg's own Perry Como

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new television documentary will celebrate the life and career of Canonsburg native and legendary entertainer Perry Como.

“Perry Como Classics: ‘Till the End of Time” will offer “a fond look at a talent beloved both on and off the stage and screen,” according to a release.

It will air on the Pittsburgh PBS station WQED at 1:30 p.m. June 3.

The documentary, hosted by Peter Marshall and Nick Clooney, is part of the long-running MY MUSIC series of PBS fundraising specials. It features Como singing with Dean Martin, The McGuire Sisters, Lena Horne, Carol Burnett, Bing Crosby and The Lennon Sisters.

There also are remembrances of Como from celebrities like Burnett, Regis Philbin, Jay Leno and others.

The program encompasses a collection of the late Como's biggest hits from long-lost and newly restored episodes from his television series and specials from 1948 through 1988, including rare color programs and more recently discovered footage, the release says.

Starting as big band singer in the late 1930s, Como became a radio star in the 1940s and then a television headliner in the 1950s. He charted more than 100 hit songs in a career spanning more than 50 years.

“Perry Como Classics: ‘Till the End of Time” features performances of No. 1 hits including “Till The End Of Time” (1945), “Some Enchanted Evening” (1949), “Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes” (1952), “Catch A Falling Star” (1958) and many others.

Como's hit songs made him the second most popular male singer of the 20th century on the record charts, ahead of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and just behind Bing Crosby, the release says.

Como first appeared on television in the late 1940s on “The Chesterfield Supper Club,” continuing through the early 1990s in series and specials and winning numerous Emmy Awards. He died in 2001.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.