Movies/TV

Make it a family movie night at Keystone State Park

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

Free summer movies under the stars have returned for another year at Keystone State Park in Derry Township.

Family friendly movies rated PG-13 or less are being shown at 8:30 p.m. Saturdays at the beach house, although start time may vary with the time of sunset.

On the schedule for June 2 is “The Stray,” a PG-rated movie from 2017 about a stray dog who brings joy to his adoptive family.

Other movies on tap include:

• June 9: “Ferdinand” (PG)

• June 16: “Wonder” (PG)

• June 23: “Despicable Me 3” (PG)

• June 30: “The Dog Who Saved Summer” (PG)

• July 7: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (PG)

• July 14: “The Star” (PG)

• July 21: “Paddington 2” (PG)

• July 28: “Little Boy” (PG-13)

• Aug. 4: “Sing” (PG)

• Aug. 11: “LEGO Ninjago” (PG)

• Aug. 18: “CoCo” (PG)

• Aug. 25: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” (PG)

• Sept. 1: “Emoji” (PG)

The concession stand is open during movies, which are shown weather permitting. Movie-goers should bring chairs or blankets and dress in clothing appropriate for the weather.

Movie nights are sponsored by Friends of Keystone Beach House Volunteers and Family Video of Latrobe.

Details: dcnr.pa.gov/keystone_state_park or Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

