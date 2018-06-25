Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

WQED broadcasts Sebak's 'Nebby' visit to Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Pittsburghers gravitate to flea markets, and the semi-annual Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer in Lawrenceville is no exception. WQED's Rick Sebak takes viewers to market in his latest NEBBY series, 'Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer,' airing Thursday.
Factbook/pghvintagemixer
Pittsburghers gravitate to flea markets, and the semi-annual Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer in Lawrenceville is no exception. WQED's Rick Sebak takes viewers to market in his latest NEBBY series, 'Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer,' airing Thursday.

Whether it's nostalgia, recognition of a product old but well-made, or delight in the quaint, "vintage" is a buzz word these days.

And everything old is - sort of - new again, at least to the right customers.

The fourth program in WQED's Rick Sebak's Kickstarter-funded NEBBY series celebrates the Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer , a sort of hip flea market typically held twice annually at Lawrenceville's Teamster Temple, most recently on April 7.

Patrons can shop an eclectic warehouse worth of mid-century-modern items, antiques, unusual souvenirs and gift items, racks of older clothing, and tables of knickknacks, housewares, and "things you may remember from your grandparents' house," according to a news release.

The program will premiere at 8 p.m. June 28 on WQED-TV.

"I love the idea that so many vendors come together to sell great old things, and customers get to visit so many 'shops' in one place. These gatherings are social events with lots of groovy merchandise to buy if you're so inclined. And I'm sort of embarrassed to say that I bought nothing at this event because we were so busy talking to all kinds of participants from Tiki enthusiasts to the team making pizzas in the kitchen," Sebak says in the release.

Now in its sixth year, the Mixer is run by Bess Dunlevy, Jason Sumney and Michael Lutz, three friends who are longtime fans of vintage merchandise, the release states.

The next Mixer is set for Nov. 9-10.

"We edit together all the interviews we gathered, and if we get the pacing right, the show should move really quickly. And some of the items - from a Pittsburgh Gladiators T-shirt to a giant animatronic Easter bunny - have to be seen to be truly appreciated and understood," Sebak says.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me