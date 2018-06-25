WQED broadcasts Sebak's 'Nebby' visit to Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether it's nostalgia, recognition of a product old but well-made, or delight in the quaint, "vintage" is a buzz word these days.

And everything old is - sort of - new again, at least to the right customers.

The fourth program in WQED's Rick Sebak's Kickstarter-funded NEBBY series celebrates the Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer , a sort of hip flea market typically held twice annually at Lawrenceville's Teamster Temple, most recently on April 7.

Patrons can shop an eclectic warehouse worth of mid-century-modern items, antiques, unusual souvenirs and gift items, racks of older clothing, and tables of knickknacks, housewares, and "things you may remember from your grandparents' house," according to a news release.

The program will premiere at 8 p.m. June 28 on WQED-TV.

"I love the idea that so many vendors come together to sell great old things, and customers get to visit so many 'shops' in one place. These gatherings are social events with lots of groovy merchandise to buy if you're so inclined. And I'm sort of embarrassed to say that I bought nothing at this event because we were so busy talking to all kinds of participants from Tiki enthusiasts to the team making pizzas in the kitchen," Sebak says in the release.

Now in its sixth year, the Mixer is run by Bess Dunlevy, Jason Sumney and Michael Lutz, three friends who are longtime fans of vintage merchandise, the release states.

The next Mixer is set for Nov. 9-10.

"We edit together all the interviews we gathered, and if we get the pacing right, the show should move really quickly. And some of the items - from a Pittsburgh Gladiators T-shirt to a giant animatronic Easter bunny - have to be seen to be truly appreciated and understood," Sebak says.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.