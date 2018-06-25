Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Old Man' Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' dies at 77

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of 'Pawn Shop Live!,' a parody of History's 'Pawn Stars' television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas.
Getty Images
Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of 'Pawn Shop Live!,' a parody of History's 'Pawn Stars' television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas.

The charming, old-world, quick-witted, potty-mouthed sweetheart of History Channel's "Pawn Stars" has died.

Richard Harrison, affectionately referred to as "The Old Man," died Monday at 77, according to a post on the show's Facebook page.

The statement from the Gold & Silver Pawn shop added that "he was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully."

A Navy veteran, Harrison and his son, Rick, opened the shop in Las Vegas in 1988.

"Pawn Stars," which chronicles the daily activity while showcasing interesting artifacts that came through the shop, as well as providing history lessons, debuted in 2009 and has been on the air for 15 seasons.

