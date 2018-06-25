Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Listen: Roseanne breaks down in first interview since racist tweet

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, June 25, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
The day after Roseanne Barr’s ABC sitcom was cancelled for her racist tweet, the disgraced comedian did a phone interview with spiritual advisor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The day after Roseanne Barr’s ABC sitcom was cancelled for her racist tweet, the disgraced comedian did a phone interview with spiritual advisor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

Updated 22 hours ago

One day after Roseanne Barr's eponymous ABC sitcom was cancelled following a racist tweet, the disgraced comedian did a phone interview with spiritual advisor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. On Sunday, weeks after the cancellation, audio from that conversation was made available to the public.

Though Boteach initially refused to release the interview, the 36-minute conversation was finally uploaded onto the rabbi's SoundCloud account Sunday morning. A transcript of the conversation was also posted to Facebook.

"It's really hard to say this, but I didn't mean what they think I meant," Barr told Boteach in the audio. "And that's what so painful. But I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there's no excuse."

Barr came under fire last month for referring to Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to former President Obama and an African American woman, as if the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

"I have black children in my family," she told Boteach. "I can't let 'em say these things about that, after 30 years of my putting my family and my health and my livelihood at risk to stand up for people. I'm a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff. But I'm not stupid, for God's sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person . a monkey. I just wouldn't do that. I didn't do that."

Since her initial tweet and after the Boteach interview, Barr, who has always prided herself on being provocative and controversial, has continued to take shots at Jarrett, and retweeted one post that called Jarrett "pure evil."

"I'm just so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid," she continued to Boteach. "I'm very sorry. But I don't think that and I would never do that. I have loved ones who are African American, and I just can't stand it. I've made a huge error and I told ABC when they called me."

Since the tweet, not only has "Roseanne" been cancelled but Barr was dropped from her agency ICM Partners and has had reruns of her show pulled from Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. Last week, ABC greenlighted a "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners" without her inclusion.

"You have to feel remorse, not just repentance," Barr told Boteach. "That's just a step towards feeling remorse. And when you feel remorse you have to follow it with recompense," she said. "You have to take action in the world — whether it's through money or other things — to correct your sin. After your heart is unfrozen and after it stops being broken from the pain you caused others, you stop being a robot and you've got to come back to God. So it's remorse, and I definitely feel remorse."

"I don't want to run off and blather on with excuses," she continued. "But I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there's no excuse for that ignorance."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me