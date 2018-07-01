'Uncle Drew,' 'Sicario' overperform but fail to best 'Jurassic World'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A spate of new releases failed to top juggernauts “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Incredibles 2” at the box office this weekend.

Universal Pictures' dinosaur blockbuster, now in its second weekend, added $60 million in North American receipts (a 59 percent drop) for a cumulative $264.8 million, according to ComScore. Internationally, the film took in an added $56.1 million this weekend for a cumulative $667.6 million overseas and $932.4 million worldwide. It is expected to top the $1 billion mark worldwide in the next week.

Disney's “Incredibles 2,” now in its third weekend, earned an additional $45.5 million in the U.S. and Canada for a cumulative $439.7 million. It's currently the third biggest animated release of all time, behind “Shrek 2,” which it is likely to surpass next week. It has grossed an estimated $646.8 million globally.

The biggest new opening of the week was Sony's “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” which debuted in third place with $19 million, above analysts' expectations of $10 million to $13 million.

A follow-up to 2015's crime drama “Sicario,” “Day of the Soldado” chronicles an ongoing drug war in which the cartels are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border. The film outperformed its predecessor's opening weekend gross of $12 million. Starring Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, the film was written by “Hell or High Water's” Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stefano Sollima. It earned a B rating on CinemaScore and a 62 percent “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In fourth place, Lionsgate's comedy “Uncle Drew” premiered with $15.5 million, also above analysts' projections of $10 million to $13 million.

In the film, basketball star Kyrie Irving (reprising his popular Pepsi digital short character Uncle Drew) reassembles a team of legendary retired basketball players for a Harlem street ball tournament. “Uncle Drew” earned an A on CinemaScore and a 67 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Get Out's” Lil Rel Howery, Shaquille O'Neal, Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll also star.

Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' “Oceans 8,” in its fourth week, added $8 million in ticket sales, for a cumulative $114.7 million.

In limited release, Fox International Pictures' “Sanju” debuted at No. 8 with $2.5 million in earnings. The film, which tells the story of screen star Sanjay Dutt, screened in just 356 theaters, a per-theater average of $7,163. The Bollywood film earned a 43 percent “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Focus Features' Mr. Rogers documentary “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” added 306 theaters (for a total of 654) and $2.3 million in its fourth weekend, a cumulative gross of $7.5 million.

Bleecker Street's “Leave No Trace” opened in nine theaters with a solid $216,161 for a per-theater average of $24,018. NEON debuted “Three Identical Strangers” with a strong $163,023 in just five locations, a per-theater average of $32,605.

Next week, Universal drops the Blumhouse thriller “The First Purge,” and Disney and Buena Vista open the Marvel superhero sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” In limited release, Annapurna Pictures premieres the comedy “Sorry to Bother You” and Roadside Attractions debuts the documentary “Whitney.”