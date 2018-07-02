Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Roseanne Barr says she already has multiple offers to return to TV

Kate Feldman | Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Roseanne Barr said she’s already weighing offers to go back in front of the camera barely a month after she was axed at ABC.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Updated 6 hours ago

Roseanne Barr's Hollywood exile looks like it'll be short-lived.

The controversial actress said she's already weighing offers to go back in front of the camera barely a month after she was axed at ABC.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things, and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV, and I might do it,” Barr told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on his podcast released Saturday. “But we'll see.”

Barr was fired and “Roseanne” canceled in late May after she called Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, the baby of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

The entire cast, minus Barr, has since been brought back for a second reboot, tentatively called “The Conners.” Part of the rules for the show's return was that Barr would waive any financial and creative rights.

“I didn't ask to be paid off. I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away.because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it,” she told Boteach.

“I thought signing off of my own life's work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance. Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you've done wrong, and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing, and I want to do the right thing because I've lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews.”

Barr, who blamed her late-night racism on Ambien, said she plans to apologize to Jarrett, but isn't sure how.

“It's all about right words and you have to do a lot of meditating and praying for the right words and I just don't know what the right words would be,” she said.

Kate Feldman is a writer for New York Daily News (TNS).

