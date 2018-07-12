Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Game of Thrones' earns 22 Emmy nominations, 'Roseanne' gets 2

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
This image released by HBO shows a scene from “Game of Thrones.” The program was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday for outstanding drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (HBO via AP)
Updated 14 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — “Game of Thrones” roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday’s nominations with 22 bids.

HBO’s fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year’s awards.

It’s returning to face formidable competition: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with “Westworld” close by with 21.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry,” starring Bill Hader.

The revival of “Roseanne,” canceled because of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf. The only other nomination the series received was for Multi-Camera Picture Editing.

“Saturday Night Live,” riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for “Game of Thrones” was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn’t eligible last year.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” as hosts.

List of nominees:

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

