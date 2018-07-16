Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'UnREAL' moves to Hulu for fourth and final season

The Los Angeles Times | Monday, July 16, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Sara Gertrude
Sara Gertrude

Updated 5 hours ago

It’s the kind of finale twist television thrives on: After a three-year relationship with Lifetime, “UnREAL” is hooking up with Hulu for its fourth and final season. And it’s wasting little time flaunting the new union, with the full season now available to stream.

After weeks of speculation, the deal between Hulu and A+E Studios, which produces the show, was announced Monday, and it officially marks the drama’s transition into a Hulu original series.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Taking the show and its loyal fan base to Hulu makes sense. The Sara Gertrude-Marti Noxon drama was never a ratings stand-out, but it got a lot of buzz for its scathing send-up of the reality dating competition world. And Hulu has already benefited from being “UnREAL’s” secondary platform; although the streamer doesn’t release ratings data, the company said, on average, that viewers of the series are bingeing on three or four episodes in one session, and complete full seasons in a matter days.

“UnREAL has captivated audiences on Hulu since Season 1, so when this opportunity came to us, we knew we couldn’t miss out,” Craig Erwich, senior vice president of content at Hulu, said in a statement. “This is a unique way to both satisfy fans of the show while also continuing to introduce it to new audiences.”

The series, which stars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby, wrapped production on its fourth season in January. The new season will see “Everlasting,” the show-with-the-show, tackle an “All-Stars” season featuring former contestants and a new format.

“The fourth season is pretty explosive in so many ways and we like to always have very controversial things to talk about,” Zimmer said when she spoke to The Times in May. “Season 4 is not any different. There’s a lot going on, and I do think the ending will leave people satisfied if that were to be it.”

A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen touted the transition as a gift to fans.

“When the opportunity to partner with Hulu arose, we immediately saw the huge benefit to ‘UnREAL’s’ loyal fans, as well as a unique way of recruiting first-time viewers to this ground-breaking series,” Jossen said in a statement. “We expect Season 4 to deliver another great round of cultural influence with its timely themes.”

When reports of a potential move first made the rounds, it was suggested that “UnREAL” would run first on Hulu, with Lifetime nabbing the second window to air the drama. As of now, there is no confirmation that the season would air on the cable network.

is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me