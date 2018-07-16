Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Stranger Things' goes to the mall with Season 3 teaser trailer

Chris Pastrick | Monday, July 16, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Netflix

Netflix delivered a most welcome present for "Stranger Things" fans Monday — a teaser for Season 3 of the hit sci-fi series.

The 90-second video is a very mid-'80s-style ad for Hawkins' latest development: The Starcourt Mall.

A cheesy announcer proclaims it as "one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond," as neon-clothed teens sport big hair, leg warmers and Walkmans.

There's a few key reveals in the teaser.

The commercial shows Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" at Sam Goody and Tom Clancy's "The Hunt for Red October" at Waldenbooks — both of which were released in the summer of 1984 (which is when Season 2 took place). However, the commercial states that Starcourt Mall is "coming next summer," so we should expect Season 3 will take place in 1985.

Also teased is an appearance from Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who is shown working at "America's favorite place to cool down" — the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. He's seen with one of the show's newest characters, Robin (Maya Hawke).

And Starcourt Industries, directly referenced in a rather ominous tag at the end of the ad, seems like it's bound to be a new player in next storyline.

Season 3 of the Netflix hit, which just earned 12 Emmy nominations, is expected sometime in 2019.

click me