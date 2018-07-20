Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Steelers' Antonio Brown drops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Chris Pastrick | Friday, July 20, 2018, 1:27 a.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

It seems like Antonio Brown is all over the news these days. And training camp hasn’t even begun.

Just one day after EA Sports revealed Brown would be the cover player for “Madden NFL 19,” Brown stopped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night to promote the game.

Brown shared the spotlight from the beginning, entering with two of his children in tow. Autonomy, 4, and Ali, 3, walked out holding hands with their dad, who seated them (both) in the chair next to him.

Brown, in Los Angeles to attend the ESPY Awards, was beaming — and sparkling. Around his neck was a thick diamond-and-gold necklace with a rectangular pendant.

“How much does a necklace like that cost?” Kimmel asked Brown.

“Top secret,” Brown said with a smile on his face.

Kimmel joked: “Hey boys, Daddy spent all your college money on a necklace.”

Referencing Brown’s 2016 stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” Kimmel said he lost $1,000 betting on the Steelers wideout to win it all.

“I really appreciate you supporting me in that, too,” Brown said, later adding, “I got you after the show.”

As for how he felt not winning the celebrity competition, Brown said, “You never wanna lose, but when you’re going Nyle (DiMarco) …” DiMarco was the eventual winner of Season 22.

Regarding being the latest player on the cover of Madden, Brown said he’s known since February. However, as Kimmel pointed out, Brown’s dad, Eddie Brown Sr., dropped the spoiler news with an Instagram post.

“He wanted to be the first one (with the news),” Brown said.

Kimmel brought up the fact that Brown is the only “Madden” cover player to appear without a helmet.

“Was that your decision?” Kimmel asked.

“Obviously, right?” Brown replied. “We did some shots with the helmet, (some) without. I think it’s really cool to be on there without the helmet. … You get a chance for people to see my face.”

At Wednesday night’s ESPYs, Brown lost the Best NFL Player trophy to Tom Brady. Brown was nominated along with Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stopped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night.
Image from ABC
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stopped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stopped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night.
Image from ABC
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stopped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me