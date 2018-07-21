Trailer for Shazam! movie released
The first official peek at the upcoming Shazam! movie was released Saturday.
Warner Bros. Pictures posted almost three minutes of scenes from director David F. Sandberg's film that is due in theaters in April 2019.
This DC superhero origin story stars Zachary Levi as Shazam!, with Asher Angel as his younger version, Billy Batson. Mark Strong plays the villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
@jackdgrazer plays Freddy Freeman
Batson is a rather typical 14-year-old boy who is bestowed superpowers by a wizard. The hitch is that Batson doesn't know what powers he has so he and his friend spend some time trying to figure it out.