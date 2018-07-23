Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Screening of 'The Gospel According to Andre' being shown at The Frick

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, July 23, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Style Week Pittsburgh is partnering with The Frick Pittsburgh to host the screening of the Andre Leon Talley documentary “The Gospel According to Andre,” at 6 p.m. July 26 at The Frick museum auditorium, 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze.
This picture chronicles the life and career of fashion arbiter and former Vogue editor at large, Andre Leon Talley. Directed by Kate Novack, the show depicts Talley and intimately features exclusive interviews with Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Diane von Furstenberg – as well as archival footage from Talley’s career, which began with his involvement with Andy Warhol’s factory in the 1970s and Women’s Wear Daily.

“I am thrilled to bring this important and timely piece of work to Pittsburgh and in partnership with The Frick, “ says Wadria Taylor, founder of Style Week Pittsburgh in a news release. “Mr. Talley has been and continues to be an instrumental contributor in fashion and his story should be heard by the masses.”

There will be light refreshments and a discussion following the film which is rated PG.

Admission is “Pay What You Will.”

Seating is limited.

Online registration is required.

Details: Eventbrite

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

