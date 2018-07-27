Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kindergarten class makes a movie to be shown at children's film festival

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
A kindergarten class from the Kentucky School in Shadyside wrote, filmed and edited the film “Joana and the Bad Guys,” which will be premiered at the Pittsburgh International Film Festival on Juy 29 at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville as part of the Pittsburgh International Children’s Film Festival.
Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville will host a red carpet premiere for a film created entirely by local kindergarteners.

“Joana and the Bad Guys” is a 25-minute stop motion film created by a kindergarten class at the Kentucky Avenue School in Shadyside. The students wrote, filmed and edited the movie under the guidance of teacher Audra Selkowitz.

Selkowitz, her students and their families will be at the cinema to walk the red carpet at 12:30 p.m. on July 29 prior to the showing of the movie. The screening is part of the Pittsburgh International Children’s Film Festival, a week-long opportunity to view various children’s movies.

Details: http://rowhousecinema.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

