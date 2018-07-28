Ving Rhames says cops held him at gunpoint in his home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears well-known actor Ving Rhames is not immune to experiencing racism.

The 59-year-old Mission Impossible: Fallout star said during an interview on Sirius XM's Clay Cane show Friday that he was held at gunpoint by police in his Santa Monica, Calif. home.

Rhames described the incident saying that local police were responding to a suspected burglary in the area.

"This is the God's honest truth. This happened this year," Rhames said. "I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-mm, and they say 'put up your hands,' literally." Rhames said.

After he was taken outside, the situation was only defused after one of the responding officers recognized Rhames. It wasn't from his work in movies like Pulp Fiction, but rather as a parent whose son also played basketball, Rhames said.

Their son's respective high schools had previously squared off in a game.

Rhames, like many black fathers, said he was scared not just for his safety, but for that of his child.

"What if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something, and you thought it was a gun," Rhames said during the interview. "Just like, I don't know, Trayvon (Martin) had a bag of Skittles."

Rhaymes said police told him that they were responding to 911 to report from a neighbor claiming a "large black man" was breaking into the actor's home. When police escorted Rhames to the neighbor's house to clear things up, she denied placing the call.

Here's the full clip of the interview below: